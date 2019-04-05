Log in
City of Eureka CA : Seeks Community Input to Reimagine & Revitalize 20/30 Park

04/05/2019

We need your voice!

City of Eureka Seeks Community Input to Reimagine & Revitalize 20/30 Park

The City of Eureka is excited to announce its application for the Prop 68: Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program. This funding opportunity helps fund park projects in critically underserved communities. The city is working hard to improve all city parks with the focus of this grant application being to revitalize 20/30 Park, located at 2605 Pine St.

According to the State of California, the 20/30 Park neighborhood has .62 park acres per 1,000 residents and a per capita income of $22,397. This makes 20/30 Park the most competitive location for this Prop 68 grant opportunity. Potential park improvements might include renovations at the Jacob Haney baseball field as well as new inclusive playground equipment, walking paths, new outdoor fitness equipment, and increased overall access.

The City of Eureka would like to you to be part of the process, you are invited to join us for two planned community meetings this month:

April 11th 6pm-8pm

Pacific View Charter School Auditorium - 115 Henderson St., Eureka

April 30th 6pm-8pm

Lincoln School Cafeteria - 216 W. Harris St., Eureka

Both of these meetings will be an opportunity for you to share your thoughts about how we can reimagine and revitalize this neighborhood park. To view meeting flyers, please click on the date.

Disclaimer

City of Eureka, CA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 01:47:03 UTC
