City of Fairfield IA : Notice to Bidders

Posted on: March 13, 2019

Notice to Bidders

The City of Fairfield is now accepting bids for reconstruction work at the Fairfield Municipal Airport. There are two projects, in separate bid packages. Phase 1 consists of the following major items and approximate quantities: Remove PCC Pavement - 1,060 SY, Remove Bituminous Pavement - 710 SY, Unclassified Excavation - 1,300 CY, 17' Aggregate Base Course - 2,300 SY, Soil Stabilization Fabric - 2,300 SY, 6' PCC Pavement - 2,150 SY, Remove and Replace 8' PCC Pavement - 160 SY, Pavement Marking - Yellow - 400 SF, 6' PVC Storm Sewer - 218 LF, Seeding and Mulching - 0.17 Acre. The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal for the project has been established at 4.4%. The Engineer's Estimate of Probable Construction Cost for Phase 1 is $356,112.50. Phase 2 consists of the following major items and approximate quantities: Remove PCC Pavement - 500 SY, Remove Bituminous Pavement - 460 SY, Unclassified Excavation - 560 CY, 17' Aggregate Base Course - 1,120 SY, Separation Fabric - 1,120 SY, 6' PCC Pavement - 1,000 SY, Pavement Marking - Yellow - 110 SF, Seeding and Mulching - 0.11 Ac, Hangar Door Floor Sockets - 8 Each. The Engineer's Estimate of Probable Construction Cost for Phase 2 is $148,348.00

. See attached Notice to Bidders for more details.