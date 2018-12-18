City of Fayetteville NC : Baseball Stadium Beam Signing Complete

(Fayetteville, N.C.) - The baseball stadium beam signing in Fayetteville City Hall is complete since the surface of both sides has been completely covered with the signatures of excited fans. Over 600 people signed what will be the last beam installed in the new downtown Fayetteville Woodpeckers' stadium.

Residents signed with Sharpie pens and signed a log-in sheet that will be used for historical purposes.

The last structural steel member erected in construction projects is seen as a significant milestone in the progress and when placed is referred to as 'topping out,' because the contractor has reached the completion of the structure.

###