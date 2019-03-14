City of Fort Morgan : Honors Natural Gas Utility Workers Monday

Fort Morgan will observe National Natural Gas Utility Workers' Day on Monday, March 18. This is the fourth year of this national observance, when communities recognize employees who provide one of their most valuable assets, their natural gas utility.

March 18 was the date of a school explosion in New London, Texas, in 1937 that led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on safety. Safety is a vital aspect to natural gas distribution and Fort Morgan Gas Department employees endeavor to make gas delivery as safe as possible.



Natural Gas Utility Workers' Day is intended to build public awareness about the hard work done by employees of natural gas utilities. It is also a time to remind residents of the environmental, safety and cost benefits of using reliable and affordable natural gas.

Fort Morgan started installing natural gas lines in 1955. Today the city maintains 99 miles of gas main lines, 4,200 services and 4,700 gas meters. The natural gas system consists of steel and polyethylene pipe from a half-inch to eight inches in diameter. The city Gas Department is proud of the system and takes pride in its work to keep the community as safe as possible.



The City of Fort Morgan looks forward to continuing to bring safe, reliable natural gas to homes and businesses. As the cleanest-burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help the U.S. achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.

To learn more about the benefits of natural gas and how your public natural gas system works, contact Utilities Director Brent Nation at 970-370-6558.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK! www.facebook.com/cityoffortmorgan