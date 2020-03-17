City of Fort Myers cancellations and closures due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2020) - The City of Fort Myers is monitoring the progress of COVID-19 and will continue to share more information as it becomes available. The following is a list of cancellations, facility closures and service modifications affecting city programs and services, effective March 18, 2020.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

All City of Fort Myers public meetings (including all Advisory Board meetings) and non-essential meetings are suspended until further notice as the city takes steps to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. For a list of advisory boards, please visit https://cityftmyers.com/1647/List-of-City-Boards.

PARKS

City parks will remain open, although programs have been suspended. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found here https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html.

UTILITY BILLING CENTER

The lobby of the utility billing center will be closed until further notice. The drive-through window will be open to conduct customer transactions. Drop box payments are being accepted at the Utility Billing Center.

RECREATION FACILITIES

CITY POOLS

RACQUET CLUB

SKATIUM

VOLLEYBALL COMPLEX

SPECIAL EVENTS PERMITS

The city is not accepting special event permit applications until further notice. Many special event venues are temporarily closed due to compliance with CDC recommendations. Special events staff will contact you directly if your scheduled event is affected by a facility closure.

STARS PROGRAMS

The STARS Spring Break program is currently scheduled to continue through Friday, March 20. Field trips have been canceled. STARS cannot accommodate any additional participants at this time.

The following public events are canceled:

03/21/2020 STARS Soccer Family Fun Day at Billy Bowlegs Park

03/26/2020 Middle School Breakfast with Dads - STARS Complex

03/27/2020 Friday Night Live - STARS Complex

The following recreational activities are suspended. Please contact the league representative for specific program information.

Evening Program/Activity Cancellations Representative Contact Information

PAL Jr NBA Basketball PAL 239-896-7191

Stingray Football PAL 239-896-7191

FlipMode STARS Tumbling - Jeremy Brown STARS 239-321-7545

STARS Majorette Dance - Felton Williams STARS 239-321-7545

STARS Youth Soccer - Malik Hines STARS 239-671-7912

Volleyball - Wed Night STARS 239-321-7545

Community Forum meetings - Crystal Johnson 239-245-1094

STARS Flag Football - Malik Hines STARS 239-671-7912

Basic Learning Skills Tutoring - Basic Learning 239-332-4580

STARS Karate - Sensei Brian STARS 239-895-9264

Teen Advisory Program - Christina Bellamy STARS 239-321-7540

Fort Myers Jr Firecats 239-872-2806

Dunbar Little League Baseball DLL 239-204-1367

Spring Football- Lions Lions 239-895-8266

Latin American Soccer - Adult League LAS 239-849-1094

For continuing updates, please see the city's COVID-19 website page at https://cityftmyers.com/1878/Coronavirus.

-end-