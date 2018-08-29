City of Fort Worth TX : Harder named water director

Log in
Harder named water director

08/29/2018 | 12:42am CEST

City Council Meeting: 7 p.m. Aug. 28, 2018; Council Chambers, 2nd Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »

Workforce Solutions Joint WDB/WGB Meeting: 9 a.m. Aug. 29, 2018; The Amon Carter Center at Lena Pope, 3200 Sanguinet Street.
View the agenda »

Rolling Town Hall : 6 p.m. Aug. 29, 2018; Candleridge Park , 4300 French Lake Drive.

Brunch at the BAC with Mayor Betsy Price: 10 a.m. Aug. 30, 2018; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus, Business Assistance Center, 1150 S. Freeway.

Emergency Physicians Advisory Board: 12:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; TCMS Building, 3rd Floor, 555 Hemphill.
View the agenda »

Fort Worth Professional Fire Fighters Assocation Collective Barganing Negotiation: 2 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; IAFF Local 440 Office, 3855 Tulsa Way.
View the agenda »

Fort Worth Affordability, Inc. Board of Directors: 5 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

FWHS Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting: 5 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

Fort Worth Crime and Control Prevention District Board of Directors Quarterly Meeting (Tentative): 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.

Fort Worth Crime Control and Prevention District Board of Directors: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; City Council Conference Room, City Hall, Room 290, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee: 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; Animal Care & Control Center, 4900 Martin Street.
View the agenda »

FWHS Public Hearing for Significant Amendment to the 2018 Agency Plan: 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

Notice of Public Hearing on the 2019 Fort Worth Housing Solutions Agency Plan: 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; Fort Worth Housing Solutions Administrative Office, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

Notice of Public Hearing on a Significant Amendment to the Fort Worth Housing Solutions 2018 Agency Plan : 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; Fort Worth Housing Solutions Administrative Office, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

FWHS Public Hearing for Significant Amendment to the 2019 Agency Plan: 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

Movies that Matter Latino: Clinica de Migrantes: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness: 4 p.m. Sept. 2, 2018; Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N. Main St.
Register for this event »

View the full city calendar and current meetings.

Disclaimer

City of Fort Worth, TX published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 22:41:05 UTC
