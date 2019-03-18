Log in
City of Fountain Valley CA : 8th Annual Diversity Visionary Awards on May 4 at South Coast Plaza

03/18/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

The 8th Annual Diversity Visionary Awards
(DVA 2019) will be held on May 4, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at South Coast Plazain Costa Mesa.

Please join us in celebrating 'Asian American
Pacific Heritage Month,' with colorful multicultural performances fromdiverse community organizations to recognize outstanding Community Leaders
and Role Models who have contributed in their own special ways to thedevelopment of their respective community.

The 'Diversity Visionary Awards (DVA)' is an annual event held in May, commemorating Asian Pacific American Islanders' month and has been spearheaded by the Pacific Trade & Culture Alliance (PTCA). Since the inception of PTCA, South Coast Plaza has been an important partner serving as DVA's host and location sponsor.

For DVA 2019, the following are this year's Organization Partner and Sponsors:

Organization Partners:

· Pacific Trade & Culture Alliance (PTCA).

· Indonesian American Business Council (IABC)

· Asian Business Association of Orange County (ABAOC)

· Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Orange County (FACCOC)

· Friends of Thailand International Network (FOTIN)

· Future Leader Network (FLN)

· Hong Kong Association of Southern California (HKASC)

· Southland Integrated Services (formerly Vietnamese Community Center of OC

· Korean American Chamber of Commerce of Orange County (KACCOC)

Sponsors:

  • 7 Leaves Cafe

  • Golden Choi Funding

  • Integrity Escrow, Inc

  • Advance Beauty College

  • Dong Wan (Douglas)Chong, C.P.A, J.D.

  • Little Saigon TV

  • QTD Military School

  • South Coast Plaza

Disclaimer

City of Fountain Valley, CA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 20:34:12 UTC
