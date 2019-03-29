City of Fremont CA : Fremont Holds 2019 State of the City Address on March 22

This year's State of the City Address took place last week at the Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley at an event hosted by the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. At the annual luncheon, Mayor Lily Mei offered remarks to recognize colleagues and City staff. She began by welcoming City Manager Mark Danaj and the newly elected Councilmembers to the Fremont family and continued by outlining the City's achievements in 2018 and its goals for the year ahead.

Here are a few of the main takeaways:

In November 2018, Fremont made history by converting its elections from at large voting to a district-based system. The newly seated City Council joined Mayor Mei and City Manager Mark Danaj in January and agreed upon a shared vision of three key focus areas for Fremont this year, including housing, reducing traffic congestion, and neighborhood commercial districts.

The City built more affordable housing units than ever before at projects such as Stevenson Terrace, Innovia, and Central Commons.

Fremont also made progress in providing homelessness services and resources by participating in the second biennial Alameda County homeless count, expanding its warming center to a winter relief shelter, and launching a mobile hygiene unit.

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, Fremont adopted a Mobility Action Plan that aims to improve the City's local and regional transportation systems, expand the Safe Routes to Schools program, modernize 40 percent of Fremont traffic signals by 2022, and install more traffic safety devices like flashing beacons.

Remaining steady over the past two years, the Fremont Police Department continues its efforts to reduce residential burglaries. An expanded focus is now on auto burglaries, with significant resources being allocated. Already, statistics show an 11 percent decrease in thefts from vehicles from 2018 over 2017.

The Fire Department has been focusing on recruiting talent from under-represented and economically-disadvantaged groups. To spark young women's interest in fire service, the Department opened its training center to NorCal Women in the Fire Service for its inaugural NorCal First Alarm Girls Fire Camp last fall.

Fremont's business economy continues to thrive through its long-standing leadership in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing. Orchard Therapeutics and PrinterPrezz are two cutting-edge companies that have recently opened or have plans set in motion to open facilities in Fremont.

Finally, the upcoming 2019 Census is an important avenue for the City to receive government funding for highways, schools, health facilities, and many more community programs. Fremont residents are encouraged to participate by filling out the form hitting mailboxes in April.

View the full speech, slides, online webcast, video playback programming schedule on Channel 27, and resource guide from Mayor Mei's State of the City address.