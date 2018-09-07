City of Georgetown TX : Senior Dance at Georgetown Community Center on Sept. 14

The City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Senior Adult Dance on Friday, Sept. 14, from 6-9 p.m. at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

The event is designed for, but not limited to, adults age 55 and older. Dress is casual, and light refreshments will be served.

Advanced registration is encouraged. Tickets are $5 per person in advance, $7 per person the week of the dance and at the door. Register online, in person at the Georgetown Recreation Center, or by contacting Senior Program Coordinator Robert Staton at (512) 930-1367 or robert.staton@georgetown.org.

For more information, visit parks.georgetown.org/senior-adult-dance.