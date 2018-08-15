Log in
City of Glendale CA : Glendale Water & Power Launches Peak Day Alerts Program

08/15/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

GLENDALE, California - Glendale Water & Power (GWP) has launched the Peak Day Alerts program to encourage residents to conserve energy on extremely hot days or during heat waves. Similar to the California Independent System Operator's Flex Alerts, Peak Day Alerts are part of a behavioral demand response (BDR) program where GWP communicates with customers through email or phone the day prior to an expected peak day. The message asks customers to conserve energy while providing them with information on how and when to conserve. The day after the peak day, customers receive feedback about how much energy they conserved and how their efforts helped the City reduce its peak load.

'Peak Day Alerts play a significant role in communicating the importance of conservation and engaging our customers to take action in extremely high temperature situations. Our customers respond very well to these alerts, and help us reduce the strain on our electrical grid. Our customers also become more aware of their energy use and start to change habits which help them save money and conserve energy,' said Steve Zurn, General Manager of GWP.

GWP has offered the BDR program for four years now and has demonstrated high levels of customer satisfaction. Over 70% of customers that receive peak alerts take action to reduce their energy usage. For more information on the Peak Day Alerts program click here. For energy saving tips click here.

###

Glendale Water & Power
is the City of Glendale's utility. Glendale Water & Power generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to 89,812 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Glendale, California. The city-owned utility also provides water to 33,744 customers. www.GlendaleWaterAndPower.com Twitter @COGwaterpower Facebook /Glendalewaterandpower.

Disclaimer

City of Glendale, CA published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 17:20:00 UTC
