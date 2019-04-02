Log in
City of Highland IL : 4-2-19 Boil Order Issued - See attached addresses

04/02/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

BOIL ORDER INFORMATION

A boil water order has been ISSUED on April 2, 2019 for customers at the following addresses:

Aster Ct.: 2820, 2830, 2840

Candytuft Dr.: 2910, 2920, 2930, 2940, 2950, 2960, 2970, 2980

Orchid Ct.: 2805, 2815, 2825, 2835

Periwinkle Ct.: 2905, 2909, 2913, 2917, 2921

30th St.: 1405, 1415, 1425, 1380 A&B, 1400 A&B, 1410, 1510

28th St.: 1420

Poplar St.: 3000, 3010

During this time any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use. The order will be lifted once samples taken to the lab have received satisfactory results, typically within 48 hours.

If you have any further questions, please call 654-6823

Disclaimer

City of Highland, IL published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:11:12 UTC
