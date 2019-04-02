City of Highland IL : 4-2-19 Boil Order Issued - See attached addresses

BOIL ORDER INFORMATION
A boil water order has been ISSUED on April 2, 2019 for customers at the following addresses:
Aster Ct.: 2820, 2830, 2840
Candytuft Dr.: 2910, 2920, 2930, 2940, 2950, 2960, 2970, 2980
Orchid Ct.: 2805, 2815, 2825, 2835
Periwinkle Ct.: 2905, 2909, 2913, 2917, 2921
30th St.: 1405, 1415, 1425, 1380 A&B, 1400 A&B, 1410, 1510
28th St.: 1420
Poplar St.: 3000, 3010
During this time any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use. The order will be lifted once samples taken to the lab have received satisfactory results, typically within 48 hours.
If you have any further questions, please call 654-6823
