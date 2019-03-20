City of Hope : Awarded $7.5 Million to Develop Better Treatment for a Rare, Incurable Cancer

City of Hope recently received $7.5 million in grant awards to study a
rare type of blood cancer that affects the skin: cutaneous T cell
lymphoma (CTCL).
The National Cancer Institute (NCI) awarded two grants valued at $6.3
million over five years to City of Hope’s Steven
Rosen, M.D., and Christiane
Querfeld, M.D., Ph.D., so that they can develop improved therapies
for CTCL, a disfiguring, incurable cancer that affects about 3,000 new
individuals each year. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) also gave
the pair two individual grants totaling $1.2 million over three years.
Rosen and Querfeld will approach the problem from different angles in
their respective laboratories.
“City of Hope is creating a national model for how to treat CTCL,” said
Rosen, its provost, chief scientific officer and the Morgan & Helen Chu
Director’s Chair of the Beckman Research Institute. “Symptoms can
include large, disfiguring plaques and tumors on the skin or a red rash
that may cover the entire body. You can’t imagine the joy in patients’
eyes when our experimental treatments mollify CTCL symptoms. We are
grateful for the trust the federal government and The Leukemia &
Lymphoma Society have in us and our results.”
A world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer
and diabetes, City of Hope has one of the nation’s most distinguished
skin lymphoma programs, which is housed in the Toni
Stephenson Lymphoma Center. Established by donors Emmett and Toni
Stephenson, along with their daughter Tessa Stephenson Brand, the Toni
Stephenson Lymphoma Center attracts experts to City of Hope and drives
life-giving research and care. Its multidisciplinary
Cutaneous Lymphoma Program includes dermatologists, medical
oncologists, radiation oncologists, dermatopathologists, nurses, social
workers and supportive care services.
Querfeld, chief of dermatology and director of City of Hope’s Cutaneous
Lymphoma Program and a Schwartz
Ward Family Foundation LLS Scholar, has been studying and treating
patients with CTCL for 17 years. She will use her grants to advance her
clinical phase 1/2 trial that looked at immune checkpoint PD1/PD-L1
inhibition. Her team will map the communication network among the
disease’s cellular, molecular and immunological microenvironment.
Blocking or silencing certain communication networks could eliminate
tumors or cancers, she said.
“The result of this newly funded study will allow physicians to use
personalized medicine for certain patients with CTCL,” Querfeld said.
“We will identify potential therapeutic targets and correlative markers
that help guide immunotherapy treatments.”
Querfeld was mentored by Rosen, City of Hope’s Irell & Manella Cancer
Center Director’s Distinguished Chair, when she first entered the
research world. CTCL has been one of Rosen’s research foci since the
1980s. He has identified novel groups of targets to advance the
development of therapeutic compounds for this disease. His NCI and LLS
grant awards will build the foundational knowledge scientists need to
develop targeted drug therapies for people with CTCL. Specifically, he
will look at molecular regulators like p38γ, a protein kinase that is
overexpressed in CTCL cells, but not in healthy immune T cells.
Conventional treatments for CTCL work for a few months, and only about
30 percent of patients respond to treatment, Querfeld said.
“The goal Dr. Rosen and I have in our respective labs is to develop
life-changing treatments for people who have CTCL,” said Querfeld, who
sees these patients at City of Hope’s Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center
every Wednesday.
About City of Hope
City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center
for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in
1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone
marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR
T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and
personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world.
Human synthetic insulin and numerous
breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the
institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer
center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer
Network, City of Hope is ranked one of America's "Best Hospitals" in
cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is
located near Los Angeles, with additional
locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City
of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005800/en/