City of Hope : Elects Nationally Recognized Cybersecurity Strategist to Board of Directors

Suzanne Vautrinot will add thought leadership in technological innovation and workforce development

City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, announced that Suzanne Vautrinot, an authority in cybersecurity strategy and technology, has been appointed to its board of directors and will attend her first board meeting today.

“For more than three decades, Suzanne Vautrinot has been a transformational leader in cybertechnology and technology innovation,” said Robert W. Stone, president and CEO of City of Hope. “Her experience and expertise will be invaluable in driving leading-edge information technology to advance scientific innovation and deliver personalized medicine to patients.”

Vautrinot is president of Kilovolt Consulting Inc., a cybersecurity strategy and technology consulting firm. She retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2013 after 31 years of distinguished service, including as major general and commander, 24th Air Force, Air Forces Cyber, and Air Force Network Operations. She oversaw a multibillion-dollar cyber enterprise, led 14,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel, and conducted worldwide cyber operations on behalf of 850,000 customers. Vautrinot played an instrumental role in establishing the early operations of the U.S. Cyber Command and was responsible for both offensive and defensive cyber activities for the Department of Defense.

Today she advises organizations about cybersecurity strategy, technology innovation and workforce development. She is a member of the boards of directors of Ecolab Inc., Symantec Corporation, Parsons Corporation, the Battelle Memorial Institute and Wells Fargo.

She was a National Security Fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, earned her master’s in systems management from the University of Southern California, and was one of the first women in the nation to earn a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is ranked one of America's "Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

