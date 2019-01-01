|
City of Hope : Harmonizes Research, Medical Care to Create Melody That Breathes New Life into Cancer, Diabetes Patients
01/01/2019 | 06:01pm CET
Seven patients, accompanied by reality TV star Ethan Zohn, share
their stories about how City of Hope’s compassionate care and innovative
treatments composed a new melody of life for them.
The scientific and medical miracles that occur every day at City of Hope
are a result of the world-leading comprehensive cancer center’s ability
to weave seemingly disparate teams into a healing “melody” that
accompanies patients on their journey toward recovery. Seven of the
institution’s patients will celebrate their second chance at life by
riding City of Hope’s 2019 float during the 130th Rose Parade®
presented by Hondaon New Year’s Day.
Befitting the 2019 Rose Parade theme, “The Melody of Life,” City of Hope
has named its 47th float “Harmony
of Hope.” City of Hope fosters harmonious collaboration between
different departments, academic disciplines, research efforts and
physicians to speed scientific advances from the laboratory bench to the
patient’s bedside. Its credo is to heal the body and bolster the soul so
that patients can live successful, rewarding lives after cancer or other
life-threatening diseases.
Ethan
Zohn, winner of CBS’s reality TV show “Survivor” in 2002 and a
two-time cancer survivor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, will ride on City of
Hope’s float and live tweet via @EthanZohn.
He is a keen supporter of cancer centers like City of Hope, whose track
record in innovative treatment options like stem cell transplants and
other cell-based therapies has prolonged so many lives.
Some of the float’s highlights include the monarch butterflies, which
symbolize the metamorphosis City of Hope has undergone over its 105-year
history. It is now an internationally recognized medical center and
independent biomedical research institution that offers a unique blend
of compassionate patient care and research innovation not found anywhere
else. Like monarch butterflies who innately know the correct direction
to migrate each year even though they’ve never made the journey, City of
Hope’s physician-scientists have an internal compass that has led them
to transform the medical landscape. For example, City of Hope made the
foundational discoveries that led to the development of synthetic human
insulin and numerous
breakthrough cancer drugs.
City of Hope physicians and nurses will ride on the float next to their
patients. The seven patients are a small sampling of the more than
68,400 international individuals City of Hope treated in 2018.
The riders on the float all agree that music plays an instrumental role
in patients’ lives and recovery – helps them heal, brings them comfort
or gives them temporary reprieve from a treatment’s side effects. One
City of Hope patient developed her singing voice because her fragile
condition prevented her from physical activity. Another patient, a
bassist, contributed to the soundtrack of dozens of blockbuster movies
that have touched so many lives. All of the patients say their medical
team at City of Hope delivered kind, harmonious treatment that pumped
life back into their souls.
The riders’ stories: (for more details, go to https://www.cityofhope.org/rose-parade-float)
-
Abraham
Laboriel, 71, from Tarzana: When Abraham Laboriel was
diagnosed with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma in 2016, he
swore he wouldn’t let the disease beat him. He chose to be treated at
City of Hope because his wife, a pediatrician, told him, “We need to
find a doctor who doesn’t find your case ‘interesting.’ City of Hope
has performed more than 14,000 bone marrow and stem cell transplants.
We’re going there.” During the two-week transplant process, Laboriel
and his wife stayed in a bungalow on campus at City of Hope where he
could eat home-cooked meals in a private space and have unlimited
visits from his two sons who, like Laboriel, are gifted musicians.
They all made music together every day. “Music is very healing and has
a tremendous power to keep people going beyond their own strength,”
Laboriel said. “Music helped me regain my strength after cancer.”
Laboriel, originally from Mexico, is recognized by many as “the most
widely used session bassist of our time.” He has played in more than
4,000 recordings and soundtracks, including “Coco,” “Jurassic World,”
“Frozen,” “The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2.” He has worked with
people such as Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton, Elton
John, Ray Charles and Madonna. Laboriel, now in total remission, is
still actively touring and recording. He plans to continue to perform
and record music indefinitely because he says musicians never really
retire. Making music fills him with joy every day.
-
Caitlin
Herron, 14, from Stevenson Ranch: The chemotherapy and
full-body radiation that then 12-year-old Caitlin Herron underwent to
treat a rare form of leukemia potentially stunted her growth,
sidetracked her puberty and took away her ability to have children in
the future. However, Herron, now 14 and in remission, said she prefers
to think about the positive impact the disease has had. “Cancer
affected my life in so many ways and changed how I saw life. It made
me want to do all I can to give back,” she said. “I just really want
to be an advocate for anyone going through cancer because it’s a
difficult process.” To rally herself before her treatment, Herron, who
loves singing, performed publicly for the first time. She wanted to
prove that she could face a long-held fear head on — an analogy for
the anxiety she felt over her first round of chemotherapy. While at
City of Hope, Herron often sang “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton
because it reminded her to stay strong for the pediatric patients who
had passed away while battling cancer. Herron is now a freshman in
high school. She takes advanced courses, is involved in gymnastics and
actively participates in many school activities. Herron hopes to learn
how to play the guitar to one day create melodies for the songs she
composed while in treatment at City of Hope. Most important, she hopes
to inspire other cancer patients to continue to pursue their dreams
despite all the hurdles and battles they may encounter.
-
Roger
Sparks, 70, from Newport Beach: A litany of doctors’
visits and long periods stuck in infusion chairs makes Roger Sparks,
who has type 1 diabetes, extremely thankful for his music playlist.
Music, especially jazz, helped Sparks through dark emotions. “When you
spend so much time at a hospital, it’s inevitable that there will be
moments where you feel alone,” Sparks said. “It’s easy to get
depressed. Listening to music lifted my spirits.” City of Hope’s
experimental treatment removed Sparks’s symptoms of blood glucose
control-related problems associated with his type 1 diabetes, a
disease he has had since he was 33. For decades, Sparks was able to
control his condition with insulin. But diabetic problems, including
passing out due to hypoglycemia, began to interfere with his quality
of life and profession as a computer executive with international
clients. After some research, Sparks decided to undergo two islet cell
transplants at City of Hope. The first one on Jan. 1, 2016, gave him a
new lease on life for the New Year. He went from having about three
low blood-sugar episodes a week to zero. He felt healthier than he had
in a long time and decided to get another islet cell transplant to see
if he could get off insulin altogether. His second transplant was in
June 2016. Sparks no longer has to take insulin – just
immunosuppression drugs. All of his diabetes-related problems have
been eliminated. On Jan. 1, he will celebrate his three-year
anniversary of feeling healthier than he has in decades thanks to City
of Hope’s medical care.
-
Lauren Lugo, 26, from Laguna Niguel: From the moment Lauren
Lugo began to crawl, her mother knew something was awry. But doctor
after doctor brushed the worry away. As an 8 year old, Lugo bruised
easily, had dark under-eye circles and suffered from major fatigue.
X-rays revealed Lugo had unusual, growing pockets filled with blood in
just about all of her bones. Doctors were befuddled. They said Lugo
did not have cancer, and the blood-filled pockets were not malignant.
Physicians, however, worried a push or fall would break her fragile
bones, so Lugo avoided sports and physical activities. Instead, she
learned how to play the piano and developed her singing voice. A
surgical biopsy in her left femur revealed that she had “diffuse
hemangiomatosis of the bone,” an extremely rare condition defined by
the presence of nonmalignant tumors of blood vessels in bones. Lugo
now knew what she had, but her doctors didn’t know how to treat it. By
this time, Lugo was in her early teens. Her mom wanted answers and
took her to a cancer research hospital. City of Hope’s Judith Sato,
M.D., confirmed the diagnosis and prescribed a drug called interferon
that made the blood pockets smaller and stabilized Lugo’s health. Two
years later, the type of interferon Lugo took stopped being
manufactured, but because her condition was stable, Sato did not
prescribe a new drug. City of Hope is closely monitoring Lugo’s
health. Lugo said going through something so serious and severe gave
her confidence. “I didn’t let my disease hinder me. I wanted to prove
that your situation doesn’t define you. How you rise from them and
your hope gives you the greatest gifts.” So rather than observing
life, Lugo took on leadership roles in middle and high school, started
a choir in high school and volunteered for charities like Habitat for
Humanity, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and Toby’s House Crisis
Nursery, which provides refuge and safety for abused and neglected
children. She even learned oldies so that she could sing
memory-inducing songs to senior citizens who suffered from Alzheimer’s
disease or dementia. Notably, Lugo has performed opera at Carnegie
Hall and aspires to be a professional opera singer.
-
Candida
Celaya, 54, from San Dimas: Two weeks after Candida
Celaya was told she had the BRCA2 mutation that significantly
increases breast cancer risk, the middle school teacher was diagnosed
with Stage 2 breast cancer. Although two of her older sisters already
survived breast cancer thanks to City of Hope, Celaya’s first thought
was that she was going to die. Instead, she had a double mastectomy at
City of Hope, immediate reconstructive surgery, chemotherapy and then
radiation. The day before starting chemotherapy, Celaya watched the
musical “Wicked” and was touched by the song “Defying Gravity.” The
song imbued her with strength and became her theme song to survive
cancer and restructure her life. For example, Celaya had always wanted
to volunteer but never did. She also wanted to return to musical
theater after taking a long hiatus but never found the time. Now, she
fosters dogs, shares her cancer story via City of Hope platforms and
performs as often as she is able to in local theatre. “Illness lit a
fire under me to do the things I’ve always wanted to do and to give
back to my community in ways that I had always thought were important
but couldn’t find time to do,” she said. “Faced with death, I
re-evaluated my life and understood I needed to live a purposeful life
going forward. I wanted to do my part in leaving this world a better
place — not just for my family but also for the community.”
-
Olivia
Gaines, 23, from Eagle Rock: Olivia Gaines was an
undergraduate student at Kalamazoo College in Michigan when she was
diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She took a leave of absence
from school and came to City of Hope for a stem cell transplant. Her
cancer is now gone, but she continues to be treated for graft-versus-host
disease (GVHD), a long-term side effect that occurs in about half
of allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. Gaines is an aspiring
songwriter and amateur pianist who tutored children, including those
with autism, how to play the piano. She believes music — especially
Disney songs — has the ability to eject fear and anxiety from
pediatric patients. For this reason, she recommends that people
subscribe to a streaming service or create a playlist for hospital
patients rather than buy flowers. Gaines works at a strength-training
facility in Eagle Rock that trains specialized populations, including
cancer patients, how to move smart and stay strong. Temporarily on
leave from school, Gaines continues to fill her brain with knowledge
by asking physicians, nurses, cancer patients and everyone she
encounters a myriad of questions. She also goes to the library at City
of Hope to read scientific papers on her disease. “I’ve had the most
amazing people come teach me here at City of Hope, where I received
lifesaving treatments.”
-
Cheryl
Wiers, 43, from Redlands: Cheryl Wiers thought she was
rid of her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma twice, but it returned each time.
The mother of two eventually put her trust in a groundbreaking City of
Hope treatment that combined chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T and
autologous stem cell transplant. CAR T therapy reprograms white blood
cells called T cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells by adding a
CAR to those cells. In Wiers’s case, CAR T cells were genetically
engineered to target the antigen CD19, a protein found on the surface
of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other cancers. So far, the treatment has
kept Wiers’s cancer from returning for a third time. Certain songs
bring back memories of the drive from her home in Redlands to City of
Hope. It was a music-filled hour. To this day, “Down to the River” by
Jordan Feliz retrieves memories of family trips to City of Hope.
Wiers, a speech pathologist, is now cancer-free. Music continues to
play an important part in her life by demarcating different life
moments.
– #harmonyofhope –
About City of Hope
City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer,
diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only
49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the
National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the
National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment
protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope’s main
campus is in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with additional
locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of
"America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World
Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone
marrow transplantation, diabetes
and numerous
breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the
institution. For more information about City
of Hope, follow us on Facebook,
Twitter,
YouTube
or Instagram.
About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®
The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America’s
New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade®
presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by
Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer
members of the association will drive the success of 130th Rose Parade
themed “The Melody of Life,” on Tuesday, January 1, 2019,
followed by the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com.
Like us on Facebook
and follow us on Twitter,
Instagram
and YouTube.
