City of Hope : Named 11th Best Cancer Hospital in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report

With its long-standing commitment to patients, the designation makes City of Hope the highest ranked cancer hospital in the West

City of Hope has been named the 11th best cancer hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Hospitals: Specialty Ranking. This makes City of Hope the highest ranked cancer hospital in the West and marks the 13th consecutive year it has been distinguished as one of the nation’s elite cancer hospitals.

“City of Hope is extremely honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for our long-standing commitment to providing the best treatment and care to our patients," said Robert Stone, City of Hope president and CEO. “It’s a reflection of our exceptional, compassionate care and our dedication to turning powerful science into lifesaving new treatments for our patients.”

“A steadfast collaboration between City of Hope scientists and physicians, our strong translational research model and our top-notch biomedical research and manufacturing facilities enable us to deliver excellent cancer care,” Stone added.

This year, U.S. News & World Report added data from Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, which tracks exemplary patient experience. City of Hope was fourth in the country out of the 885 hospitals surveyed.

City of Hope was also ranked “high-performing” in lung cancer surgery and colon cancer surgery.

“Although City of Hope is not driven by the accolades we receive, we know that patients and their families often turn to rankings and ratings to decide where to get their care,” said Michael Caligiuri, M.D., president of City of Hope National Medical Center and the Deana and Steve Campbell Physician-in-Chief Distinguished Chair. “We are gratified to be recognized as a leading-edge cancer center where a patient’s hope can turn into reality through our innovative treatments and exemplary care.”

The cancer hospital ranking is compiled based on data from 885 eligible cancer hospitals nationwide; U.S. News & World Report’s rankings cover 16 specialty areas in total. Only 12.5% of the more than 4,500 hospitals analyzed in all the specialty areas received the “Best” status. A cancer hospital’s overall score reflects performance in such areas as advanced technologies, designation as a National Cancer Institute comprehensive cancer center and survival score data.

City of Hope is one of 50 comprehensive cancer centers in the nation, the highest designation possible from the National Cancer Institute and a metric used by U.S. News & World Report. To earn this designation, a center must undergo a rigorous peer-review process, maintain a high number of cancer research projects and be heavily involved in community outreach, as well as meet other academic and public service requirements. City of Hope earned its comprehensive cancer center designation in 1998 and has maintained it since.

City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, making it a leader in advancing research and treatment protocols throughout the nation. City of Hope is currently conducting more than 500 clinical trials, enrolling more than 6,200 patients.

The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer recently awarded City of Hope a “Three-Year with Commendation” designation, its highest level of accreditation recognizing exceptional cancer care.

City of Hope was a pioneer in bone marrow and stem cell transplants, and continues to have one of the largest, most successful such programs of its kind in the U.S. The Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research Center has ranked City of Hope as an “overperforming” transplant center, making it the only U.S. transplant center with this recognition for 14 consecutive years. Interlink COE Networks and Programs also recently designated City of Hope’s bone marrow and stem cell transplant program as No. 1 in the nation.

A leader in the CAR T field for being the first to offer CAR T trials for specific targets on glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia cells, City of Hope has treated more than 350 patients in CAR T trials and currently has 20 ongoing CAR T and T cell trials.

Complete lists of U.S. News’ “Best Hospitals” by specialties and their ranking methodology are available online beginning July 30 at 12:01 a.m. EDT.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is ranked one of America's "Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

