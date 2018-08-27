City of Hope : | South Bay Opens Today in the New $80 Million Providence Advanced Care Center in Torrance

City of Hope | South Bay officially opens its doors today in Torrance,
bringing top-ranked cancer care to the region. For the first time, South
Bay residents will have access to both the facility's leading-edge,
quality cancer care and innovative clinical trials.
The 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cancer center at 5215 Torrance
Blvd. in Torrance occupies two floors of a newly constructed,
three-story medical office building owned by Providence Little Company
of Mary Medical Centers.
City of Hope, which recently was listed as one of the nation’s “Best
Hospitals” for cancer for the 12th consecutive year by U.S. News &
World Report, has long delivered signature cancer care at its main
campus in Duarte and has been expanding this care to more communities in
Southern California, currently spanning 30 locations across the region.
Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures at City
of Hope, said offering City of Hope’s best-in-class cancer care within
Providence’s new Advanced Care Center in Torrance enables patients in
the South Bay to receive the best possible care, which is at the core of
the missions of both organizations.
“The nation faces a growing demand for oncology care at a time of
increasing complexity of treatment, increased demand and rising costs,”
Levine said. “City of Hope brings new, research-driven treatment options
to the South Bay. We want to ensure patients have the premier care they
deserve and still be close to home.”
At City of Hope | South Bay, patients will have access to top-notch
surgical, radiation and medical oncology, with 20 exam rooms and
infusion areas for chemotherapy patients as well as three procedure
rooms. Additionally, South Bay patients will soon have access to City of
Hope’s clinical trials – the newest research-driven ways to fight tough
cancers.
The cancer center also will include a “Positive Image Center℠,”
the first one City of Hope is offering outside of its main campus in
Duarte. The Positive Image Center provides a safe, reassuring space for
patients to learn how to minimize the cosmetic side effects of treatment
via consultations with oncology-trained, licensed cosmetologists. Ample
free parking for patients also will be provided.
Garry Olney, interim chief executive of Providence Little Company of
Mary Medical Centers, said Providence is dedicated to quality and
compassionate care. “Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center is
proud to collaborate with City of Hope in advancing cancer care by
working in alignment to bring the latest diagnostics, treatments and
clinical trials to the new ambulatory care center in Torrance. The
opening of the City of Hope cancer center signifies a pivotal
development in health care services for our South Bay communities as our
two organizations work to improve patient outcomes.”
Providence is anchored in Southern California by six hospitals and is
the second largest health care provider in the Greater Los Angeles Area.
Providence Little Company of Mary, ranked among the nation’s top
hospitals for quality and patient safety, plans to open the rest of the
Advanced Care Center by the end of the year.
Photos available at https://goo.gl/8Z41tq.
About City of Hope
City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer,
diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only
49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the
National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the
National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment
protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope’s main
campus is in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with additional
locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of
"America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World
Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation,
diabetes
and numerous
breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the
institution. For more information about City
of Hope, follow us on Facebook,
Twitter,
YouTube
or Instagram.
About Providence St. Joseph Health Southern California
PSJH Southern California is a not-for-profit Catholic health network of
13 hospitals, approximately 90 clinics, TrinityCare Hospice and its
TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health
care services, eight wellness centers and numerous physician groups.
Together these ministries, including secular affiliates and some
representing other faiths, generate $7.5 billion in net revenue and have
approximately 35,000 employees – called caregivers – and nearly 5,200
physicians on staff. PSJH Southern California is part of Providence
St. Joseph Health, a health system of 111,000 caregivers serving in
51 hospitals, 829 clinics and a comprehensive range of services across
Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
PSJH strives to increase access to health care and bring quality,
compassionate care to those we serve, with a focus on those most in need.
