Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Hubbard OR : Noxious Vegetation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

NOXIOUS VEGETATION

It's that time of year again! As the weather warms the grass and weeds are growing! Please be mindful of the City of Hubbard's Municipal Code regarding noxious vegetation:

'Between May 1, 2020, and September 30, 2020, no owner or person in charge of property may allow noxious vegetation to be on the property or in the right of way of a public thoroughfare abutting on the property. It shall be the duty of an owner, or person in charge of the property, to cut down or to destroy grass, shrubbery, brush, bushes, weeds or other noxious vegetation as often a needed to prevent them from becoming unsightly, from becoming a fire hazard, or in the case of weeds or other noxious vegetation, from maturing or going to seed.'

You can access all of City of Hubbard's Municipal Code at www.CityofHubbard.org.

Report concerns and/or violations at the phone number or fax number above or send an email to code_enforcement@cityofhubbard.org

Disclaimer

City of Hubbard, OR published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 20:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11pJapan, China raise U.S. Treasury holdings in February - data
RE
04:06pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Crews Work on Colchester Segment of Essential Gas Resiliency Project
PU
04:04pCitigroup profit tumbles 46% on expected credit card losses
RE
04:03pWall Street falls on dour economic data, corporate earnings
RE
04:03pAfter Trump halt to WHO funds, U.S. could redirect money to aid groups - officials
RE
04:01pCITY OF HUBBARD OR : Noxious Vegetation
PU
03:59pFed's Bostic Says No Way to Know How Future of Economy Will Turn Out
DJ
03:56pCitigroup profit tumbles 46% on expected credit card losses
RE
03:56pTAX POLICY CENTER : Is A Modified Destination-Based Income Tax The Solution For Taxing Global Multinational Corporations?
PU
03:54pArgentina a 'black box' as $70 billion debt talks enter final act
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls economy
2Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
5ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group