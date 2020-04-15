City of Hubbard OR : Noxious Vegetation

NOXIOUS VEGETATION

It's that time of year again! As the weather warms the grass and weeds are growing! Please be mindful of the City of Hubbard's Municipal Code regarding noxious vegetation:

'Between May 1, 2020, and September 30, 2020, no owner or person in charge of property may allow noxious vegetation to be on the property or in the right of way of a public thoroughfare abutting on the property. It shall be the duty of an owner, or person in charge of the property, to cut down or to destroy grass, shrubbery, brush, bushes, weeds or other noxious vegetation as often a needed to prevent them from becoming unsightly, from becoming a fire hazard, or in the case of weeds or other noxious vegetation, from maturing or going to seed.'

You can access all of City of Hubbard's Municipal Code at www.CityofHubbard.org.

Report concerns and/or violations at the phone number or fax number above or send an email to code_enforcement@cityofhubbard.org