City of Imperial CA : BID - Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade

BID 2019-04

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for the above project shall be received in the offices of the City Clerk at the City of Imperial at 420 So. Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA 92251, until 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, on August 14, 2019. Bids will be publicly opened on August 14, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, or as soon thereafter as possible, at the City of Imperial located at 420 So. Imperial Ave., Imperial, CA 92251.

A mandatory pre-bid site tour will be conducted on July 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Bidders attending the site tour shall meet at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 612 North N. Street, Imperial CA no later than fifteen (15) minutes prior to the scheduled site tour. Only bidders attending the pre-bid site tour shall be allowed to submit a bid.

All inquiries regarding this project should be directed to:

City of Imperial

Jackie Loper - Public Services Director

420 South Imperial Avenue

Imperial, California 92251

760-427-4238