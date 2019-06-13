Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Imperial CA : BID - Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 09:39pm EDT

BID 2019-04

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for the above project shall be received in the offices of the City Clerk at the City of Imperial at 420 So. Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA 92251, until 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, on August 14, 2019. Bids will be publicly opened on August 14, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, or as soon thereafter as possible, at the City of Imperial located at 420 So. Imperial Ave., Imperial, CA 92251.

A mandatory pre-bid site tour will be conducted on July 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Bidders attending the site tour shall meet at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 612 North N. Street, Imperial CA no later than fifteen (15) minutes prior to the scheduled site tour. Only bidders attending the pre-bid site tour shall be allowed to submit a bid.

All inquiries regarding this project should be directed to:

City of Imperial

Jackie Loper - Public Services Director

420 South Imperial Avenue

Imperial, California 92251

760-427-4238

  • FULL BID INVITATION PACKAGE
  • 2019-04 Appendix A - Owner Selected Equipment Proposals
  • 2019-04 Volume 1 - BID Requirements and Conditions of Contract
  • 2019-04 Volume 2 - Technical Specifications
  • 2019-04 Volume 3 - Drawings, Full Size
  • 2019-04 Volume 3 - Drawings, Half Size
  • 2019-04 Volume 4 - Drawings, Half Size

Disclaimer

City of Imperial, CA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 01:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Foreign Secretary on the bilateral meeting between India and Russia on the sidelines of SCO Summit 2019 in Bishkek
PU
11:00pSafe havens emerge in China, South Asia as recession risks grow
RE
10:54pU.S. releases video it says shows Iran's military recovering mine
RE
10:26pDollar set for weekly gain before Fed meeting
RE
10:10pHuawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after U.S. ban
RE
10:07pPetSmart's Chewy gets Wall Street tails wagging with $1 billion IPO
RE
10:06pOVER 600 U.S. COMPANIES URGE TRUMP TO RESOLVE TRADE DISPUTE WITH CHINA : letter
RE
10:06pU.S. judge sets pre-trial hearing next week for Sprint/T-Mobile deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About