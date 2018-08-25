Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Imperial CA : RFP - Quality Assurance & Qualitiy Control Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

Dear Perspective Bidder,

The City of Imperial is inviting qualified and experienced geotechnical consulting and materials testing services firms to submit proposals for the following project:

________________________________________

'Imperial Transit Park'

Funded by: FTA 5309 Grant CA-04-248, PTMISEA & CITY OF IMPERIAL

RFP No. 2018-04

Completion Time for the Construction:

The Contractor shall complete all work in every detail within 120 calendar days after the date of the Notice to Proceed.

Construction Cost:

The construction cost is $1,608,275

Proposal Submission Deadline:

Proposals must be received at City Hall no later than 3:30 P.M. on Friday, August 31, 2018.

________________________________________

Since the City wants to ensure the success of this project, we would appreciate it if your firm could provide us their best quote to complete the quality assurance and quality control services.

All the information offered to the general contractors during the bidding process, including improvement plans, specifications and addendums may be downloaded from our website, this is the link:

Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Othon Mora, Community Development Director with the City of Imperial via email: omora@cityofimperial.org .

Disclaimer

City of Imperial, CA published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 17:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12pU.S. softens its demand for NAFTA 'sunset clause' -Mexican official
RE
07:52pUSCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard, local partners respond to pollution incident in the Merrimack River
PU
07:17pCITY OF IMPERIAL CA : RFP - Quality Assurance & Qualitiy Control Services
PU
07:02pHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : Misinformation Over South African Land Reform
PU
06:58pBIS's Carstens warns of economic risks of protectionism
RE
06:52pTesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
06:50pELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
06:33pU.S. softens stance on NAFTA sunset clause - Mexican official
RE
06:32pBoC's Poloz says gradual approach appropriate in face of digital disruption
RE
06:17pBANK OF CANADA : The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Central Banking
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
2Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk calls off plan to take Tesla private
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Spartans keep foot on the gas Three-time champion Salem opens up with ..
5Operation Food Search Partners with Volunteer Management Software Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.