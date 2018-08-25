City of Imperial CA : RFP - Quality Assurance & Qualitiy Control Services

Dear Perspective Bidder,

The City of Imperial is inviting qualified and experienced geotechnical consulting and materials testing services firms to submit proposals for the following project:

'Imperial Transit Park'

Funded by: FTA 5309 Grant CA-04-248, PTMISEA & CITY OF IMPERIAL

RFP No. 2018-04

Completion Time for the Construction:

The Contractor shall complete all work in every detail within 120 calendar days after the date of the Notice to Proceed.

Construction Cost:

The construction cost is $1,608,275

Proposal Submission Deadline:

Proposals must be received at City Hall no later than 3:30 P.M. on Friday, August 31, 2018.

Since the City wants to ensure the success of this project, we would appreciate it if your firm could provide us their best quote to complete the quality assurance and quality control services.

All the information offered to the general contractors during the bidding process, including improvement plans, specifications and addendums may be downloaded from our website, this is the link:

Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Othon Mora, Community Development Director with the City of Imperial via email: omora@cityofimperial.org .