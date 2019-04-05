City of Iowa City IA : Gas leak reduces lanes on Burlington St. in Downtown

Gas leak repairs in Downtown Iowa City will close a lane of traffic on Burlington Street Friday, April 5, 2019, and are expected to impact morning commuters.

A gas leak was discovered Thursday night in the outside eastbound lane of the 20 block of West Burlington Street, just east of Burlington's intersection with South Madison Street. The leak was located just south of the University of Iowa College of Education building and just east of the UI Campus and Recreation and Wellness Center.

Repair efforts started Thursday night, but are not expected to be complete by Friday morning, meaning eastbound Burlington will be reduced to one lane in the area. Commuters are asked to use caution in the area and should expect delays.

It is anticipated that the road will be completely open again later Friday.

For more information, contact Joe Retek with MidAmerican Energy at jjretek@midamerican.com or at 319-930-6225.