Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Iowa City IA : Gas leak reduces lanes on Burlington St. in Downtown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:47am EDT

Gas leak repairs in Downtown Iowa City will close a lane of traffic on Burlington Street Friday, April 5, 2019, and are expected to impact morning commuters.

A gas leak was discovered Thursday night in the outside eastbound lane of the 20 block of West Burlington Street, just east of Burlington's intersection with South Madison Street. The leak was located just south of the University of Iowa College of Education building and just east of the UI Campus and Recreation and Wellness Center.

Repair efforts started Thursday night, but are not expected to be complete by Friday morning, meaning eastbound Burlington will be reduced to one lane in the area. Commuters are asked to use caution in the area and should expect delays.

It is anticipated that the road will be completely open again later Friday.

For more information, contact Joe Retek with MidAmerican Energy at jjretek@midamerican.com or at 319-930-6225.

Disclaimer

City of Iowa City, IA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 04:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aSwedbank chairman Lars Idermark steps down
RE
01:33aMore Japanese households see inflation picking up ahead - BOJ survey
RE
01:29aOil prices dip amid economic concerns, but on track for weekly gain
RE
01:27aAsian currencies fail to build on optimism over U.S.-China talks
RE
01:16aJapan's coincident index improves, government maintains econ view
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aU S NEWS & WORLD REPORT LP : .S. News & World Report Annonces April's Best New Car Deals
PU
01:07aMACKAY REGIONAL COUNCIL : Sugar Shed shows true spirit
PU
01:02aWORLD BANK : As Growth Slows in Europe and Central Asia, Financial Inclusion Can Play Key Role Addressing Long-Term Challenges
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
4SK HYNIX INC : Samsung Electronics sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two years
5Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About