City of Ithaca NY : Construction Update- Milling and Paving

06/17/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

PROJECT LOCATIONS: Willow Ave - Lincoln St. to Marshall St.

Lake Ave - Cascadilla St. to Hancock St.

Auburn St - Lincoln St. to Tompkins St.

PROJECT START DATE: June 24, 2019

PROJECT DESCRIPTION AND GOAL: Remove old asphalt and repave two courses of asphalt

LOCAL IMPACTS: NO PARKING during work hours 7:00 to 3:30

Work areas will be closed to thru traffic

Residents will have access all days except during active paving

RECOMMENDED DETOURS IN PLACE: None

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: July 26, 2019

For additional questions and concerns, please contact the Streets and Facilities Division at (607) 272-1718

Disclaimer

City of Ithaca, NY published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 18:43:05 UTC
