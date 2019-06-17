City of Ithaca NY : Construction Update- Milling and Paving

PROJECT LOCATIONS: Willow Ave - Lincoln St. to Marshall St.

Lake Ave - Cascadilla St. to Hancock St.

Auburn St - Lincoln St. to Tompkins St.

PROJECT START DATE: June 24, 2019

PROJECT DESCRIPTION AND GOAL: Remove old asphalt and repave two courses of asphalt

LOCAL IMPACTS: NO PARKING during work hours 7:00 to 3:30

Work areas will be closed to thru traffic

Residents will have access all days except during active paving

RECOMMENDED DETOURS IN PLACE: None

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: July 26, 2019

For additional questions and concerns, please contact the Streets and Facilities Division at (607) 272-1718