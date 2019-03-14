Log in
City of Jurupa Valley CA : I-15 & Limonite Avenue Bridge Full Closure - Friday, March 15, 2019

03/14/2019 | 01:44am EDT
City News
Sean

Mar132019

Starting at 11:00PM, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be assisting the contractor perform a temporary closure of the I-15 Freeway adjacent to Limonite Avenue until 5:00AM. The CHP will be performing 15-minute traffic breaks on the I-15 Freeway. During this time, the Limonite Avenue bridge and the southbound on-ramp will be subject to a full closure. Motorists are strongly advised to seek alternate route. A recommended detour via Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road is detailed in the attached detour map.

For more information, please click the link below.

https://i15limonite.org/project-news/2019/3/13/construction-update-march-15-2019

Disclaimer

City of Jurupa Valley, CA published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 05:43:05 UTC
