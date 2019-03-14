City of Jurupa Valley CA : I-15 & Limonite Avenue Bridge Full Closure - Friday, March 15, 2019

Mar132019

Starting at 11:00PM, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be assisting the contractor perform a temporary closure of the I-15 Freeway adjacent to Limonite Avenue until 5:00AM. The CHP will be performing 15-minute traffic breaks on the I-15 Freeway. During this time, the Limonite Avenue bridge and the southbound on-ramp will be subject to a full closure. Motorists are strongly advised to seek alternate route. A recommended detour via Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road is detailed in the attached detour map.

For more information, please click the link below.

https://i15limonite.org/project-news/2019/3/13/construction-update-march-15-2019