Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Kansas City MO : KCMO City Manager appoints first female Fire Chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:45pm EST
NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 19, 2019

Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Troy Schulte is dropping the 'interim' from Fire Chief Donna Maize's title and handing her the job, effectively making her the first woman to hold the position here.
Maize has been acting fire chief since Sept. 8.

'I thrive on the positivity I receive daily from the department and see a renewed sense of purpose in our responders,' Maize said.
The fire service has always been a major part of Maize's life, given that her father also had a distinguished career with KCFD. Maize started with the department in 1992 and moved through the ranks from firefighter to assistant fire chief. Her last assignment with KCFD was commanding the Technical Services Bureau, which includes fleet, facilities, IT, logistics and other core internal functions.
She then accepted Schulte's invitation to transition from the fire service to work as assistant city manager for public safety. Her unique experiences provided her with a solid foundation in applying non-traditional approaches to complex issues. These attributes made her a noticeable asset at City Hall.
'Chief Maize is clearly a great leader, and has proven her abilities in every job she's had,' Schulte said. 'As a second-generation KCFD firefighter, she understands the legacy and tradition, while bringing modern management skills to the department.'
A graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program, Maize has a master's in Public Administration from the University of Kansas and a bachelor's in Public Relations from the University of Central Missouri.
Maize takes over for Gary Reese, a nearly 25-year veteran of KCFD who stepped down as chief on Sept. 7.
Media inquiries may be directed to City Communications Director Chris Hernandez at 816-513-3474.

Disclaimer

City of Kansas City, MO published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 18:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05pVOLKSWAGEN : Personnel changes in the brand Board of Management
PU
02:05pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Statement in Response to GM Lawsuit
PU
02:05pASTALDI S P A : INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF “TUF”
PU
02:04pFed minutes show rates on hold; not clear what would change that
RE
02:04pOil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
02:02pU.S. healthcare shares pick up steam as some political worries abate
RE
02:00pSIA STATEMENT ON LICENSES FOR EXPORTS TO HUAWEI PRESS RELEASE : 11/20/19
PU
02:00pBOEING : Showcases Safety, Innovation and Partnerships at 2019 Dubai Airshow
PU
01:59pOil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
01:46pJohnson raises prospect of multi-billion pound payroll tax cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5Oil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group