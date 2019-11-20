City of Kansas City MO : KCMO City Manager appoints first female Fire Chief

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 19, 2019

Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Troy Schulte is dropping the 'interim' from Fire Chief Donna Maize's title and handing her the job, effectively making her the first woman to hold the position here.

Maize has been acting fire chief since Sept. 8.

'I thrive on the positivity I receive daily from the department and see a renewed sense of purpose in our responders,' Maize said.

The fire service has always been a major part of Maize's life, given that her father also had a distinguished career with KCFD. Maize started with the department in 1992 and moved through the ranks from firefighter to assistant fire chief. Her last assignment with KCFD was commanding the Technical Services Bureau, which includes fleet, facilities, IT, logistics and other core internal functions.

She then accepted Schulte's invitation to transition from the fire service to work as assistant city manager for public safety. Her unique experiences provided her with a solid foundation in applying non-traditional approaches to complex issues. These attributes made her a noticeable asset at City Hall.

'Chief Maize is clearly a great leader, and has proven her abilities in every job she's had,' Schulte said. 'As a second-generation KCFD firefighter, she understands the legacy and tradition, while bringing modern management skills to the department.'

A graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program, Maize has a master's in Public Administration from the University of Kansas and a bachelor's in Public Relations from the University of Central Missouri.

Maize takes over for Gary Reese, a nearly 25-year veteran of KCFD who stepped down as chief on Sept. 7.

