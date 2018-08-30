City of La Palma CA : Road Work on Orangethorpe Avenue and Walker Street

Over the past few weeks, traffic at the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Walker Street has been impacted due to the installation of fiber optic conduit. CableCom has completed the first stage of the project and will commence with additional work on Orangethorpe next week, which will cause intermittent lane closures.

The scope of the project is to install 8,000 linear feet of fiber optic conduit, which will benefit communication connectivity for La Palma. The City has been closely monitoring this project as it impacts a major intersection and will continue to provide updates as the project progress.