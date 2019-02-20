City of Lafayette CA : Almost Daily Briefing

News Roundup for #LoveLafayette

16-year-old, three others arrested in Oakland BART station robbery - Four suspects, ranging in age from 16 to 19, were arrested after a woman was robbed Monday of her iPhone at the lake Merritt BART Station in Oakland. (East Bay Times)

Virgin opens its first San Francisco hotel -SoMa's newest lodging comes with rooftop bar and restaurants. (Curb SF)

Packed opening night For the Love of Art -The building was packed and there was a long line of people outside waiting to get into the opening of Jennifer Perlmutter's pop-up art gallery Feb. 14 at the old Wells Fargo building on the corner of Mt. Diablo Boulevard and Moraga Road. And even the torrential rain didn't dampen people's enthusiasm.

City adds 20 acres for neighborhood hillside trails, open space -Lafayette, in partnership with John Muir Land Trust, has added 20 acres of open space to its inventory of natural parkland with the purchase at the end of last month of the 'Batwing' property - the rambling hillside property located at 3333 Hamlin Road, so-called because its shape when mapped out resembles a flying bat.

City hires recruitment firm, will seek public engagement on new city manager hire -The Lafayette City Council signed an agreement at its Feb. 11 meeting with the recruitment consulting company Avery & Associates, as a first step to finding a replacement city manager. The search is likely to take around four and a half months.

Performance before council meeting -Acalanes High School Director of Choral Activities Bruce Lengacher (far right, with students and council members) led a harmonious performance by the Chamber Singers before the Feb. 11 city council meeting.

Mitchell Ridge named in honor of Lafayette's native son -As a fitting tribute to the memory of a man who was loved and respected by so many in the community, the city council adopted a resolution to name one of Lafayette's ridges in honor of former mayor and council member Mark Mitchell.

Don Tatzin - Citizen of the Year -It's official - Don Tatzin, former mayor and longtime city council member, is the 2019 Lafayette Citizen of the Year.

More frequent bus service for Lamorinda arriving soon -County Connection has announced more frequent weekday service on Route 6, which serves customers on a loop from the Orinda BART station, through Moraga to the Lafayette BART station and back, with selected runs also providing service to Orinda Village. Starting March 10, buses will run every 20 minutes during weekday morning and evening commute hours.

Moraga Police Department swearing-in ceremony -Police Chief Jon King couldn't have seemed prouder as he addressed his officers, their families and friends of the Moraga Police Department before the swearing-in ceremony Feb. 7 at the Hacienda de las Flores. Two officers were promoted to corporal, two joined the ranks as officers and one joined the ranks as a reserve officer. Also hired was a new police services technician.

Sale of Firearms Ordinance passes in Moraga -The Moraga Town Council, with a 4-1 vote, approved an ordinance for the sale of firearms to include only the Limited Commercial Zone. Vice Mayor Kymberleigh Korpus cast the no vote.

Moraga under water? -If you think that your yard suffered water damage during the last rainstorm, try to imagine it completely under water as it was over 15 million years ago. Prior to that, the area now known as Contra Costa County was under the Pacific Ocean.

Moraga to get new Mobile Moraga work order management system -Want to report a pothole, graffiti or animal control issue? The town of Moraga is taking more steps toward moving into the digital age. A new work order management system, known as Mobile Moraga, is coming to your cell phones.

BART work will cause temporary pain to achieve long-term improvements -New cars, smoother, safer rides and cleaner, safer stations are some of the improvements BART riders can look forward to in the near future. However, Lamorinda commuters will have to make some sacrifices while BART puts Measure RR money to use updating and improving its rail system. BART Director Rebecca Saltzman made a presentation to the Orinda City Council on Feb. 5 regarding new developments.

Miramonte students chat with scientists about drugs and alcohol -The Miramonte Peer to Peer Club logged in to chat with scientists from the National Institution on Drug Abuse on National Chat Day Jan. 24. In preparation, the students sent a schoolwide email to every Miramonte student asking for their top two questions on alcohol and other drugs. The club members then prioritized the questions to ask the scientists.

Tickets available for Orinda Awards Dinner -Each year, the Citizen of the Year award honors very special volunteers who dedicate many hours of their time for the betterment of the community. The annual awards presentation, sponsored by the Orinda Community Foundation and the Orinda Association, will be held on March 10 at the Orinda County Club.

Bigbelly is a big success in Orinda -The benefits of switching from 126 traditional trash and recycling receptacles to 45 double Bigbelly receptacles has far exceeded even what was predicted, according to a six-month update given to the Orinda City Council Feb. 5 by staff and the Northern California Regional Director of Bigbelly, Kevin Schoenthaler.

Public pension plan investment performance continues to lag the financial markets -The portfolios of the organizations that manage the pension plans for Lamorinda public agencies have failed for years to deliver investment returns that match those of a mainstream domestic equity index, putting pressure on the public agencies to make up the investment shortfall out of their local operating budgets.

ConFire welcomes 24 new firefighters -With the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District poised to open Lafayette Fire Station 16 in the spring and increase the size of some of its crews from three to four, the district added two dozen new firefighters to its ranks Feb. 14 at the Academy 52 graduation ceremony, the culmination of a grueling 20-week training program under the leadership of Assistant Fire Chief Lon Goetsch.

Fire Station 43 on track, temporary station not cooperating -It wouldn't be the Moraga-Orinda Fire District Station 43 project without some degree of drama, but this episode has nothing to do with the new building; its construction has proceeded swimmingly through the rainy winter. The adjacent temporary structure, though, was closed down for an environmental review and an industrial cleaning after more than a dozen Station 43 personnel took sick in December and January.

Fire Station 16 on track, oak tree cooperating -The construction-unfriendly weather has only minimally impacted the projected opening date for Lafayette Fire Station 16, scheduled to be completed and occupied early this spring.

Early Morning Robbery at Moraga Center CVS -It was a quiet Presidents Day holiday Feb. 18 in the Moraga Center until 6:59 a.m. when a screeching of tires followed by a store alarm signaled a break-in at the CVS Pharmacy located at 1480 Moraga Rd.

Applications Sought for Government Oversight Program -Contra Costa County Superior Court is accepting applications for Civil Grand Jury service for the fiscal year 2019-20. Nineteen members will be selected and serve for one year, July through June, to monitor, review and report on city and county governments as well as special districts and school districts.

SEED foundation opens eyes, offers support to special needs kids -Picture it: a classroom of third-graders, all wearing socks on their hands and trying to button a shirt, lace a shoe or open a piece of candy. Or fourth-graders cutting paper with their nondominant hand, feeling discouraged performing what seems to be a laborious exercise.

Lafayette resident pens memoir after tragedy strikes -July 31, 2010 started off a normal day for Lafayette residents Francie and Tony Low. He was working in the morning then going out for a training ride. Francie left the house about 30 minutes after her husband to run errands. Then she got a call on her way out; the caller ID said Tony was calling, and she assumed he had a flat tire on his bike and needed her to pick him up.

Local schools offer parent education on vaping and juuling -A special program to educate parents about vaping and juuling is being offered jointly by the Acalanes Union, Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda Union school districts. Parents are invited to join an interactive discussion with local school leaders from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the Miramonte High School Performing Arts Center. The program is entitled, 'Having courageous conversations with your child in an age of accessibility.'

Value by Design: Meeting the interests of the artistic student -A big obstacle for a student who wishes to study the arts is the widely held belief that a degree in the visual and performing arts will not lead to `real' employment. In fact, just the opposite is true. One need only witness the emergence of iPods, 'green fashion,' sustainability design, iPhones and Nintendo Switch Systems to see that proponents of the 'Creative Economy' have made some pretty accurate predictions.

Young artists display work at Orinda Library -For many of the Moraga and Lafayette young artists, the first time they experienced showing their art in a gallery setting was during the first two weeks of February.

Award-winning pianist featured in free solo piano concert at SMC -Bobby Mitchell is an American pianist whose interests are embedded in the here and now of music as performance art, as well as the more standard classical repertory of centuries past. He is a frequent performer of new and rarely heard works, and his interests lie mainly with the contemporary music canon and combining these works with the standard repertoire in an illuminating fashion.

Coffee with Lafayette Mayor Cam Burks, City Offices, Friday, February 22, 8am-9am - register here

Don Tatzin, Lafayette's 2019 Citizen of the Year, Friday, March 22, 6pm-9pm, Lafayette Park Hotel & Spa

Contra Costa Co. Teacher & Staff Job Fair: Martinez

Diablo Symphony brings The Planets to Lesher

Kaiser Permanente is opening a medical school, and the first five graduating classes won't have to pay tuition. Officials say they hope it'll persuade prospective students to stick with family medicine or other specialties that are important but lower paying. (The New York Times)

How CA high-speed rail can move forward (Curbed)

Bill calls for miles of new CA highway without speed limits-and claims a greenhouse gas reduction! (CBS Local)

Study: Bike-share takes riders from buses, adds riders to trains (Future Structure)

Bike thefts in San Francisco are down, cops take credit (SF Examiner)

Santa Maria's Downtown Streetscape Concept Plan needs to consider bikes, pedestrians (Lompoc Record)

Santa Rosa bike path plan to go before city council soon (Press Democrat)

Two new ferry terminals in S.F. Bay Area (SF Chronicle)

Amidst plan to build Santa Rosa greenway, more housing-a fuss about traffic (Press Democrat)

How other people influence one's transportation choices, decisions (The Conversation)

A Large Equity Drawdown Would Cause Major Problems for CalPERS -A review of the investment portfolio of the $337.2 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System (Chief Investment Officer)

Look out, taxpayers: When governments have more pensioners than employees -Including Chicago Board of Education administrative retirees, the city's four pension funds are supporting 47,592 retirees. (Chicago Tribune) CalPERS committed $1 bln to PE in final months of 2018 - California Public Employees' Retirement System reported three large private equity commitments for the last two months of 2018 (PE Hub) CALIFORNIA MIXTAPE Colusa didn't always embrace Jerry Brown, but new neighbors just may give him a chance…Story.

California's tree die-off reaches 148 million. Major fire threat looms…Story.

Seeking 'trust and credibility' after fires and bankruptcy, PG&E to overhaul board of directors… Story.

Bay Area marijuana businesses Apothecarium, Harborside get Canadian owners…Story.

They're big, furry and could destroy the Delta. California has a $2 million plan to kill them… Story.

Judge denies motion to arrest 14 more people in Ghost Ship fire case…Story.

Oakland's Laney football team ranked best junior college team in nation…Story.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expanding the size and role of the California governor's office…Story

Universal health care in California: $17 billion a year, says one estimate…Story.

Meth deaths and ER visits climb sharply in SF, as leaders look for solutions…Story.

A district named Dixie: Marin County schools' name sparks controversy over racism…Story.

Anti-fracking activist sues outgoing Lafayette Mayor over alleged First Amendment - Lafayette resident and founder of anti-fracking group East Boulder County United Cliff Willmeng filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city's outgoing mayor.

How I met your mother: 'We swiped right.' Meet-cute stories are getting a lot shorter thanks to online dating.

Crime continues to plague BART. See Local News, above. (Photo: BART)

