City of Lafayette CA : Almost Daily Briefing

News for the #LoveLafayette Community

LOCAL NEWS

EBMUD warns customers they'll need to cut water use during fire-prevention power outages - Pacific Gas & Electric has warned customers to prepare for planned power outages to last from two to five days. (East Bay Times)

PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems - some needed immediate fixing -Sonoma, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties were included in a recent fire-prevention plan by PG&E. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Contra Costa County Public Works To Perform Maintenance On Taylor Boulevard -Contra Costa County Public Works will perform roadwork on Taylor Boulevard approximately 0.6 miles north of its intersection with Rancho View Drive starting July 17 through July 25. (News 24/680)

Vehicle Crashes Into Moraga CVS Saturday -Four people inside the store were injured. (Patch)

Moraga To Add Two Charging Stations For Local EVs -There are quite a few electric vehicles zipping around Moraga and town leaders, as part of a stated effort to boost their Climate Action Plan, hope to install two dual-port charging stations to accommodate them. (News 24/680)

Mt. Diablo Unified Board of Trustees Narrows Search for Next Superintendent to Single Finalist -Mt. Diablo Unified Board of Trustees Narrows Search for Next Superintendent, for the district that includes the unincorporated communities of Bay Point, Lafayette, and Pacheco. (EastCountyToday)Man who ran for Livermore mayor charged with threatening to burn down East Bay judge's home -A man who has run for California governor and Livermore mayor was arrested and charged with threatening a Contra Costa County judge. (East Bay Times)

Lucky California supermarket concept opens near downtown Danville -Located just south of downtown Danville at 660 San Ramon Valley Blvd., the newly renovated store offers expanded grab and go food services. (DanvilleSanRamon.com) Contra Costa high school swimmers make All-America top 100 list, Danville girl ranks 1st in 200 Yard Individual Medley -The 2019 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) High School All-America lists have been released and a long list of swimmers from Contra Costa County have made the top 100 in various events. Zoie Hartman, a senior this past year at Danville's Monte Vista High School, was the nation's top swimmer. (Contra Costa Herald)

LOCAL HAPPENINGS

Space Cadets, Enthusiasts Invited To Celebrate Lunar Landing In Danville, July 20

Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

Nomad Vintners Coming to Danville this Fall

39th S.F. Jewish Film Festival

Cal Shakes' Good Person of Szechwan

Ride to End Alzheimer's at SoulCycle in Walnut Creek July 20th

OTHER NEWS

Heat, experts say, is not just an inconvenience. It can be life-threatening for agricultural workers and others whose jobs require them to be outside. Although California has heat-related labor standards, Representative Judy Chu and her colleague Representative Raúl Grijalva of Arizona are trying to create federal rules. (CaliforniaHealthline)

Five new strawberry varieties developed by U.C. Davis scientists are set to hit the market this fall. They'll be more environmentally friendly to grow and, they hope, will taste better. (The Sacramento Bee)

Burning Man organizers order Burners to clean up their act -'We're simply not doing a good enough job disposing of our trash,' said Black Rock City honchos. (Curbed SF)

HOUSING, TRANSPORTATION AND CITY PLANNING

San Bruno development denied -The San Bruno City Council rejected a sweeping development featuring a transit corridor plan, which promotes dense, transit-oriented development. (San Mateo Daily Journal)

Rural Northern California now battles housing affordability issues, too - Much has been written about the California housing crisis, but the fight to stay in the state isn't just faced by those in major cities in Los Angeles County or the Bay Area. (BANG)

County sees a dense, tall future near light rail stations -To leverage the multibillion transit investment, the county has begun work on an area near public transportation. (The Daily Herald)

When Affordable Housing in Shanghai Is a Bed in the Kitche n -In this sector of the city's informal housing rental market, as many as 24 people can be crammed into a three-bedroom apartment. (CityLab)

PENSION FUNDS

CalPERS reports 6.7% annual return, misses benchma rk -CalPERS on Thursday reported a 6.7% net return for its fiscal year ended June 30, underperforming its 7.1% benchmark for the fiscal year. (Pensions & Investments)

California has launched a new program to help people automatically save for retirem ent -The plan is aimed at the three out of five workers in California's private sector who do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan. (Considerable)

Simi considering risky pension obligation bonds to refinance much of $147M CalPERS debt -In California, pension obligation bonds effectively 'refinance' unfunded accrued liability payments to CalPERS. (Ventura County Star)

CalPERS taps Sac State grad to run fixed-income div ision -Earlier this month, CalPERS reported a preliminary 6.7% total return on investments for the fiscal year ended June 30. (Sacramento Business Journal)

CALIFORNIA MIXTAPE

Attorneys: At Least 22 Immigrants Arrested in Bay Area This Week as Thousands Fear ICE Raids

San Francisco's Universal Mental Health Care Ballot Measure Pushed to March 2020

California Utilities Get $21 Billion Backstop in Win for Newsom

Newsom appoints Batjer as PUC president

State Orders Chevron to Stop Massive Crude Oil Release From Kern County Well

85,000 Kaiser workers ready strike in 7 states, including CA; health giant cites progress in contract talks

Jalapeño farmer wins $23.3 million in heated dispute with Sriracha maker

Tesla Semi prototype spotted on California highway, maybe without a driver

THAT OTHER LAFAYETTE

Lafayette Parks and Recreation board has full membe rship -A park was designed by the City of Lafayette, an advisory team and Smart Landscapes DesignWorks.

AND FINALLY…

It's one small step for man, one giant leap for chile peppers: NASA will grow chile peppers in space. The hardy plants will be the first fruit the agency has ever grown on the International Space Station.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

As EBMUD prepared to install 29 backup generators at water pumps throughout the East Bay in preparation for PG&E's planned power shutoffs, it warned that water could be limited during the blackouts. See Local News, above. (Graphic: EBMUD)

