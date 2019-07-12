City of Lafayette CA : The Weekly Roundup

Friday, July 12, 2019 | What's Doing in Lafayette?

Summer Roadwork Continues in Town

It began this week and will continue, we are told, until September. PG&E will be performing gas pipeline work on Mt. Diablo Blvd., between Dewing Ave. and Lafayette Circle, in Lafayette. PG&E's work will close the east bound middle lane on Mt. Diablo Blvd., from approximately 9:00 am until 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. PG&E will provide flaggers to direct traffic. PG&E is also installing a new gas main on Happy Valley Road at the intersection with Upper Happy Valley Road, east towards the school. This work is scheduled to be completed before school starts. Questions about PG&E's gas pipeline work should be directed to PG&E's local representative, Julian Lacson at 925-348-3532, or send an email to gasprojectinfo@pge.com.

Stanley Middle School is currently expanding into what was the old library site. The school district is endeavoring to have all of this work completed prior to the start of school, but the construction will require the closure of one lane on Moraga Road (northbound), from time to time as the contractor makes necessary improvements to the sidewalk, driveway entrances, handicap ramps and utility connections. See the Schools Report, below, too for more details.

Next week, the City's surface seal project will begin in earnest with the pavement repair work, crack fill, and vegetation trimming all starting up. Impacted residents have received a notification letter letting them know what the can expect in the coming weeks with regard to street closures and delays. If you'd like to read the letter, it is posted on the City's website here.

East Bay Parks Trail Closure

Just a reminder that the East Bay Regional Park District will be temporarily closing the Lafayette-Moraga Regional south of the Glenside Bridge, approximately 200 feet to Glenside Drive and north of the Glenside Bridge approximately 350 feet, for bridge replacement and other safety improvements. Construction began July 8, and the bridge will be closed beginning July 15. The Park District tells us that it will be making every effort to complete the project before the start of school on August 13.

Great News for Brook Street Park!

As you might have read previously in this publication, the Brook Street Park pirate ship play structure had to be removed earlier than expected for safety reasons. The City had been working towards replacing the equipment in 2019-20 and as part of that process a Parks, Trails and Recreation Commissioner worked with Assembly Member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and staff to advocate for funding in the 2019-20 State Budget. We are happy to report that the budget signed into law includes a $300,000 grant to replace the parks play equipment, add an ADA friendly surface and swings to the neighborhood park located on Brook Street. Timing on the project is still uncertain as the equipment was removed earlier than expected. Any questions regarding the project can be directed to Parks, Trails & Recreation Director Jonathan Katayanagi via email at jkatayanagi@lovelafayette.org, or call 925-284-0832.

City Manager Update: Interviews Taking Place Next Week

The City Council will be holding a closed meeting next Friday, July 19, to conduct interviews with City Manager candidates. We are on track to have an appointment made at the beginning of August, so stay tuned for details. Also, remember to let us know what qualities you want to see in a City Manager by completing a survey here. If you'd like to be on the Community Panel to interview the finalists for the City Manager position, check out the requirements here: www.lovelafayette.org/communitypanel. We're looking for five residents of Lafayette to serve on this panel. Applications must be received by 5:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019.

The Lamorinda Annual Safety Fair

The annual Lamorinda Safety Fair is happening Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's College. This is an event you're not going to want to miss, so bring your family and friends and join the fair from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. First responders will displaying some cool equipment and their outstanding skills. There will be helicopters, HazMat response vehicles, fire engines, police cars, communications vehicles, CERT booths, a Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle, Sheriff's Office specialty vehicles like patrol watercraft, and more. Also a key event will be the Police Motor Training Championship, a contest between almost one hundred police motor officers displaying their motorcycle handling skills. Kids will enjoy getting into the many helicopters from different agencies that will be on the soccer field throughout the morning. Another attraction for kids (of all ages) is the fire suppression area. Volunteers will be showing kids and their parents how to use fire extinguishers. And there's more: A classic car exhibition with about 40 vintage cars and trucks will be onsite too! St. Mary's College is located at 1928 St. Mary's Road in Moraga. See you there.

Preparedness Tips and Tasks

Brought you by the Lafayette Emergency Preparedness Commission, is this preparedness task: Know how to help your neighbors. During a power outage or evacuation, people who use medical equipment or have physical limitations may need the help of neighbors. Talk to your neighbors and find out if they need help. During an evacuation, it will be neighbors helping neighbors to safety. First responders will not be able to assist individual residents during an evacuation. Also, remember that during power outages, which are likely this summer, traffic signals will not function. A flashing red signal, or no signal at all, is treated as a four-way stop. That's state law. For more information, please send an email to lepc94549@gmail.com.

Seniors on the Move: Age-Friendly Action Plan

At the beginning of this year, the Lafayette City Council set a series of ambitious Goals and Objectives for the year ahead. Included was the objective to broaden senior community inclusion. With an eye toward that goal, the Senior Services Commission held a Kickoff meeting to introduce the AARP Age-Friendly Community Program which includes eight Domains of Livability: Transportation, Respect and Social Inclusion, Communication and Information, Social Participation, Outdoor Spaces and Buildings, Housing, Civic Participation and Employment, Community and Health Services, and bonus domain Emergency Preparedness. The response has been enthusiastic. From March to June, nine focus groups, open to all, were held. Ideas ranged from the need for more benches to sit on while in town, increasing the time on the pedestrian crosswalk lights, to effective ways to communicate with homebound seniors. This research provides the City Council with citizen input on Lafayette's Age-Friendly Action Plan. It is not too late to get involved. Start by signing up for e-notifications here to keep informed. You can also participate by taking the AARP survey here. We look forward to receiving your input!

The Spirit Van Wants You to Join Them

Pictured here - after a lively game of Bocce and potluck Brunch - are most of the Lamorinda Spirit Drivers and Dispatchers, joined by Warren's partner Cathy and their dog, Spencer. Besides driving Lamorinda older adults to their appointments, errands, shopping, and the C.C. Café, we get together twice a year - once for a fun day and once for sharing information and insight. This small, but dedicated group, each driving one morning or afternoon every week or two, keeps Lamorinda older adults mobile and engaged in the community. If you are between 25 and 75, have a regular Class C Driver's License, and a good driving record, call 925-283-3534 to find out how you can help - and join the fun!

From the Superintendent: The Schools Report

While students and teachers take a summer break, our maintenance, operations and custodial staff have shifted into high gear and this summer we have the additional company of contractors at all five of our schools, as Measure C projects have kicked into high gear to modernize and upgrade our campuses. The most visible project has been at Lafayette Elementary School, where the old library has disappeared and the campus facing Moraga Road is being transformed into a new, more modern and efficient drop-off and pick-up zone. We apologize for any delays for Moraga Road traffic as the contractors come in and out of the site, but we believe we will provide long-term relief to the congestion with these improvements. If you pass by Burton Valley, you will see new exterior paint for the first time in many, many years while inside the buildings modernization continues from last summer's efforts. Stanley Middle School's new buildings are getting their finishing touches while modernization of fire and safety systems takes place classroom by classroom. Happy Valley and Springhill are preparing for new buildings in both locations. It's already been a busy summer and we are working hard to make sure all of our schools are ready to go by August 13 when our students return to school.

Assistance League's Way Side Inn Thrift Shop 'Goes the Extra Hour'

The dedicated member volunteers at Assistance League's Way Side Inn Thrift Shop, located at 3521 Golden Gate Way, in Lafayette, have decided to 'Go the Extra Hour.' Starting last week, the thrift shop will open at 9:30 am, and close at 4:30 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. (As always, the thrift shop will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.) That additional hour of retail therapy will allow you more time to buy quality items while saving significant dollars. How's that for a win-win! Another win-win: When you donate to and purchase items at the Assistance League Way Side Inn Thrift Shop, you will improve the lives of those in our community who are vulnerable. The Assistance League's Way Side Inn Thrift Shop is located next to the Park Theater in Lafayette.

SunShares is back in Lafayette

If you've ever thought about installing solar or buying an electric vehicle but don't know where to start, SunShares is here to help! SunShares is a renewable energy program that makes it easier and more affordable for Bay Area residents to go solar or purchase an electric vehicle. SunShares offers discounts, free workshops and helps renters learn more about their clean energy options. Plus, you can still take advantage of the Federal Solar Tax Credit. To sign up for more information, please visit: www.bayareasunshares.org.

Jazz Week in Lafayette - July 15-19

Get ready to hear some incredible, award winning jazz from the immensely talented staff and students. Starting Tuesday and Thursday nights at 8:00 pm, hear professional musicians and educators in the Big Room at Lamorinda Music, 81 Lafayette Circle. Friday night, hear student combos from 3:30 pm until 9:30 pm, in the Performing Arts Center at Acalanes High School. They will impress you . . . and all that jazz!

And the Jazz Keeps Coming

The Kyle Athayde Dance Party is coming to Lafayette on Wednesday, July 24, for a one-set performance at the Lafayette Library, featuring special guest, Bijon Watson! The 20 piece big band features world class musicians from New York City, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Kyle's music draws inspiration from a wide variety of sources, from video games and internet memes to jazz and classical masterworks. If you like the big band music of Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, or Don Ellis, then you'll love the Dance Party! Show starts at 7:30PM. $20 entry can be paid at the door. The Facebook event page is here.

Town Hall Theatre's Donor Thank You Event 2019

Happening on Saturday, July 13, at 6:30 pm, is this thank-you featuring music from the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society. There will be a free BBQ at 6:30 pm, followed by music at 7:30 pm and a 'Lobby After-Party' at 9:00 pm. All this is Free to Town Hall's donors, and the suggested donation for non-donors who wish to join in the fun is $20. The Town Hall Theatre is located where it always has been at 3535 School Street, in Lafayette.

Read All About It: Events at the Library (And Even More Jazz)

Contra Costa Performing Arts Society Jazz Piano Concert: Friday July 19, 7-8:00 pm (Lafayette Library - Don Tatzin Community Hall) Enjoy a musical evening of jazz piano with the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society. A variety of performers will play standards and new favorites for your musical pleasure. Join in by registering here.

SF Opera Preview Lecture - If I Were You: Saturday July 20, 2-3:30 pm (Lafayette Library - Don Tatzin Community Hall) San Francisco's acclaimed Merola Opera Program will present its first commissioned work in the program's 62-year history, If I Were You. Join lively opera experts Dr. Clifford Cranna (dramaturg) and Gene Scheer (librettist) for an exploration of the music and development of this ground-breaking work. Don't miss this performance, register online here.

Also, the Library Friends Corner Book Shop wants you to know that they earned $150,000 this fiscal year by selling used books. The money benefits the Lafayette Library and Learning Center, and helps fund Sunday opening hours, additions to the library collection, and other library activities. Thanks go out to all of the Shop's customers! Remember: 'Support your Library...Shop at Friends Corner Book Shop!'

Reminder: Tribute to the Troops Tomorrow

Get on your uniform, if you have one, and salute our troops in a concert at the Lafayette Reservoir tomorrow, Saturday, July 13, from 5 pm to Twilight. It's Free! Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, a picnic, and enjoy a special tribute to our Gold Star Families and Blue Star Moms, the 36-piece Big Band of Rossmoor, and special guests David Martin & Rob Russ. This is one of Lafayette's signature annual events, don't miss it! You can find out more on Facebook here.

This Week's Public Meetings

Monday public meeting night in Lafayette, but there are also meetings throughout the week. Unless otherwise noted, public meetings are held at the Lafayette Library & Learning Center, 3491 Mount Diablo Boulevard, Lafayette. To view all of this week's public meetings please visit our full calendar.

Downtown Objective Standards Subcommittee , Monday, July 15, at 5:00 pm, at the Lafayette City Offices, 3675 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Suite 265, Lafayette, in Room 265. Read the agenda here.

, Monday, July 15, at 5:00 pm, at the Lafayette City Offices, 3675 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Suite 265, Lafayette, in Room 265. Read the agenda here. Creeks Committee , Monday, July 15, at 7:00 pm, at the Lafayette City Offices, 3675 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Suite 265, Lafayette, in Room 265. Read the agenda here.

, Monday, July 15, at 7:00 pm, at the Lafayette City Offices, 3675 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Suite 265, Lafayette, in Room 265. Read the agenda here. Planning Commission , Monday, July 15, at 7:00 pm, in the Lafayette Library & Learning Center, Don Tatzin Community Hall, 3491 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette. You can find the meeting agenda and staff reports here.

, Monday, July 15, at 7:00 pm, in the Lafayette Library & Learning Center, Don Tatzin Community Hall, 3491 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette. You can find the meeting agenda and staff reports here. Transportation & Circulation Commission, Monday, July 15, at 7:00 pm, at the Lafayette Library & Learning Center, Arts & Science Discovery Room, 3491 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette. Read the agenda here.

Photo for the Week

We sure are a jazzy little town.

Quote for the Week

If you have to ask what jazz is, you'll never know.

― Louis Armstrong

__________________

