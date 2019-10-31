Log in
City of Lancaster TX : Trash-Off & Microchipping Event on November 2nd from 8am to 2pm

10/31/2019 | 07:57pm EDT
Posted on: October 31, 2019

Trash-Off & Microchipping Event on November 2nd from 8am to 2pm

In support of 'Keep Lancaster Beautiful' and the Great American Clean-up efforts, the City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in its upcoming Trash Off on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1501 N. Dallas Avenue (next to Regions Bank). The Trash Off is a great opportunity for Lancaster residents to clean their home, garage, and yard of bulk trash, recyclables, scrap metal, brush, and electronic waste (i.e. computers, kitchen appliances, televisions, etc.) at no additional cost. Focusing on creating more opportunities to become a greener city and reducing our carbon foot print, Goodwill Industries of Dallas will be on-site accepting donations of furniture, clothes, and household items that would otherwise end up in landfills. Additionally, residents will be able to shred documents and dispose of household hazardous wastes (Oil, liquids, paint, chemicals, batteries, fertilizers etc.) at no additional cost. Residents disposing of appliances must have refrigerant removed and tagged by a certified technician. This program is open to Lancaster residents only with proof of residency.

Disclaimer

City of Lancaster , TX published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 23:56:07 UTC
