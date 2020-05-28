City of Long Beach CA : Southwest Airlines Announces New Service from Long Beach Airport

Long Beach, CA - Southwest Airlines announced today that it will begin daily, nonstop flights from Long Beach Airport (LGB) to Austin and Phoenix. The move significantly enhances nationwide connections and nearly doubles the number of Southwest's one-stop destinations from LGB.

'We thank Southwest Airlines for their vote of confidence in our airport and in our local economy,' said Mayor Robert Garcia. 'Long Beach Airport is an economic engine for the region that is key to our financial recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.'

The new daily flights will begin in November and will consist of one daily flight to Austin and three daily flights to Phoenix. LGB currently has 16 nonstop destinations, although some services are temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. Austin is also served by JetBlue and Phoenix is also served by American Airlines.

'We are grateful that Southwest Airlines continues to invest in Long Beach Airport, especially during these challenging times,' said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. 'With ample, relaxing outdoor space and a small-town feel, we are well-positioned as a desirable airport in the post-COVID travel world.'

Southwest Airlines first began service from LGB in 2016. Of the 53 available flight slots at LGB, Southwest holds eight permanent flight slots and nine supplemental flight slots. Today's announcement does not affect the number of flight slots allocated to Southwest Airlines.

'Austin and Phoenix will be our sixth and seventh cities linked to Long Beach and address both nonstop travel demand to and from those airports, and also provide our customers many connections to places beyond them,' said Adam Decaire, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. 'Our value and hospitality pair well with the easy passenger experience that Long Beach Airport gives travelers.'

LGB has instituted a number of measures to enhance passenger safety, including physical distancing, new disinfecting protocols and a requirement that all employees and passengers wear facial coverings while at the airport. Read more about these measures here.

Located near the border of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, LGB is in close proximity to numerous major attractions in Southern California.

About the City of Long Beach

Home to approximately 470,000 people, the multiple award-winning and innovative City of Long Beach offers all the world-class amenities of a large metropolitan city while maintaining a strong sense of individual and diverse neighborhoods nestled together along the California coast. As a full-service charter city, Long Beach is home to the Queen Mary, Aquarium of the Pacific, several museums and theaters, a highly-rated school district, Long Beach Airport, the Port of Long Beach, as well as many award-winning City departments such as Health, Parks, Recreation and Marine, Development Services and more. The City also has a highly-respected university and city college, two historic ranchos, five hospitals, five golf courses, 171 parks, miles of beaches, marinas, bike paths, and a Bike Share program.

For more information about the City of Long Beach, visit http://longbeach.gov/. Follow us on social to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Long Beach Airport

Founded in 1923, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is the oldest airport in California. A new passenger concourse opened in 2012 and has since earned extensive praise for its modern design and architecture, local eateries and easygoing travel experience. Among its many awards, LGB was named a Top 10 airport in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Small Airport. LGB offers non-stop service to several U.S. cities while supporting a healthy general aviation community with more than 300,000 annual operations. The airport is also a source of substantial economic activity and employment, with the LGB Aviation Complex generating $8.6 billion in economic impact and supporting 46,000 jobs. LGB is a self-supporting enterprise of the City of Long Beach and does not receive local tax dollars. The Airport prides itself in preserving its esteemed historic legacy and maintaining a safe, sustainable, and environmentally responsible operation. Follow us on Facebook Instagram and Twitter @LGBAirport.