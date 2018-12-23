Log in
City of Marion IL : Council Agenda Wednesday December 26, 2018

12/23/2018 | 06:45pm CET

CITY OF MARION COUNCIL AGENDA

Wednesday 6:30 P.M. DATE: Dec. 26, 2018,
MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL

Ordinance 3485

Resolution 2018-27

X REGULAR MEETING 6:30 p.m.

X PLEDGE TO THE FLAG

X ROLL CALL

X MINUTES - Regular Meeting 12/10/2018 and Special Meeting 12/12/2018

X Personnel-Litigation-Contracts

X EXECUTIVE MINUTES

TREASURER'S REPORT

X APPROVE BILLS

X CONSENT AGENDA

X PUBLIC COMMENTS

ZONING BOARD

X COMMISSIONERS REPORTS

OLD BUSINESS

A. Ordinance 3476 - Council approval of an Ordinance amending Ordinance #1148 Zoning Ordinance - Parking Lot Standards - Surfacing.

NEW BUSINESS

SIMPO
1. Resolution 2018-26 A Resolution of Commitment of Local Funds for Local Roadway Improvements. Construction of sidewalks along the north side of DeYoung Street from Fair Street to State Street. Federal STU funding required a minimum local funding match of 20%.

CODE ENFORCEMENT
2. Approval of Demolition Bids to demolish house at 1006 S. Madison St.

3. Ordinance 3484 - An Ordinance stating a permit must be obtained from the Code Enforcement Department before performing dirt grading, hauling dirt or causing dirt to be hauled to or from any location within the City of Marion that would in any way change the storm drainage pattern or intensity on property.

HUB RECREATION CENTER
4. HUB Employee Separations - December 5 to current date
Victoria Muniz - 12/5/18
Tyler Underwood - 12/5/18
Scarlette DeRousse - 12/5/18
Josh Szidik - 12/5/18
Karleigh Williamson - 12/11/18
Sabrina Rush - 12/29/18
Larissa Bond - 12/20/18

BOYTON STREET COMMUNITY CENTER
5. Fowler Heating & Cooling Proposal to replace freezer unit with a True Brand Dual Temp Refrigerator / Freezer. Cost - $7,994.00.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF MARION
6. Request from Executive Director of the Housing Authority to reappoint Jim Phemister to another term on the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of Marion, Illinois.

Disclaimer

City of Marion, IL published this content on 23 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 17:44:02 UTC
