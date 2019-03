City of Marion IL : Spring Clean-Up Schedule 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF MARION

SPRING CLEAN-UP SCHEDULE

2019

APRIL 22nd & 23rd SOUTHEAST SECTION

APRIL 24th & 25th NORTHEAST SECTION

APRIL 26th RE-CANVASS EAST SECTION

APRIL 29th & 30th NORTHWEST SECTION

MAY 1st & 2nd SOUTHWEST SECTION

MAY 3rd RE-CANVASS WEST SECTION

SECTIONS ARE DIVIDED FROM

COURT STREET & MAIN STREET

** LIMITATIONS **

* LIMBS MUST BE SEPARATED AND TIED AND MEASURE

NO MORE THAN 6 FT. LONG OR 2″ IN DIAMETER.

*ALL ITEMS ARE TO BE BAGGED OR BOXED

WILL BE PICKED UP

* ALL ITEMS MUST BE SET AT STREET SIDE THE DAY

PRECEDING THE PICKUP FOR THE DESIGNATED AREA.

* WEIGHT OF ITEMS SHALL NOT EXCEED MORE THAN

TWO MEN CAN HANDLE.

* NO CONSTRUCTION OR ROOFING MATERIALS

* NO FURNITURE OR APPLIANCES

* NO PAINT, PAINT CANS, INSECTICIDES OR USED OIL

(THERE WILL BE NO RETURN PICK-UPS

OR PICK-UPS BY APPOINTMENT)