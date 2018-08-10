|
City of Medina OH : ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE
08/10/2018 | 08:50pm CEST
Aug 10
ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE
Friday, August 10, 2018
ALL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND WEATHER PERMITTING
US-42 ROAD CONSTRUCTION
Crews will begin prepping the bike path from Reagan Parkway to Highland Drive, along with drive aprons and curb ramps.
US-42 southbound, between Highland Drvie and Homestead Street, is CLOSED to southbound traffic for roadway widening and reconstruction work. Only northbound traffic on US-42 will be allowed to travel through this area. It is possible that traffic may switch back to a two way traffic pattern by mid-week.
Businesses can be accessed by utilizing the traffic light entrances and alleyways
There will be day time work zones in both directions NORTH of Reagan Parkway as work continues on traffic signals and permanent striping on on US-42 and side streets.
Expect minor delays throughout the day. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and to be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the zone
GUILFORD BOULEVARD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
Crews will continue to set bridge sections. Project is on schedule
EAST SMITH ROAD REPLACEMENT
Crews will be stabilizing in preparation for new pavement. Project is on schedule
