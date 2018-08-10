Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Medina OH : ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 08:50pm CEST
Aug 10

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Friday, August 10, 2018

ALL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND WEATHER PERMITTING

US-42 ROAD CONSTRUCTION

  • Crews will begin prepping the bike path from Reagan Parkway to Highland Drive, along with drive aprons and curb ramps.
  • US-42 southbound, between Highland Drvie and Homestead Street, is CLOSED to southbound traffic for roadway widening and reconstruction work. Only northbound traffic on US-42 will be allowed to travel through this area. It is possible that traffic may switch back to a two way traffic pattern by mid-week.
  • Businesses can be accessed by utilizing the traffic light entrances and alleyways
  • There will be day time work zones in both directions NORTH of Reagan Parkway as work continues on traffic signals and permanent striping on on US-42 and side streets.
  • Expect minor delays throughout the day. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and to be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the zone

GUILFORD BOULEVARD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

  • Crews will continue to set bridge sections. Project is on schedule

EAST SMITH ROAD REPLACEMENT

  • Crews will be stabilizing in preparation for new pavement. Project is on schedule

Disclaimer

City of Medina, OH published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 18:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:45pU.S. Federal Budget Gap Widens 21% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year--2nd Update
DJ
09:45pATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA : Bayer-Monsanto Consolidation Will Do Profound Damage to Consumers, Farmers and Workers
PU
09:41pTurkish currency's freefall rocks equity markets, euro
RE
09:40pJAPAN'S MOTEGI : Japan, U.S. will continue trade talks, meet in Sept
RE
09:40pCITY OF ATHENS OH : US 33 & East State Street Project - Ramp Update
PU
09:39pTurkish currency's freefall rocks equity markets, euro
RE
09:35pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : August 6-12
PU
09:34pRising U.S. Consumer Prices Are Eroding Wage Gains -- Update
DJ
09:30pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
PU
09:25pATLANTA GAS LIGHT : Reinforces Safe Digging Practices for National 811 Day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : At bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : GSR Capital to Invest in tZERO at $1.5 Billion Valuation
4SCHOUW & CO A/S : SCHOUW A/S : & Co. realises a good Q2 2018, but lowers full-year EBITDA guidance
5NOVOZYMES A/S : NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.