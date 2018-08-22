Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Middletown NY : Water System Maintenance on 8/22/2018 (Eisenhower Drive & Lincoln Terrace)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 02:47am CEST

Water System Maintenance on 8/22/2018 (Eisenhower Drive & Lincoln Terrace)

Attention City of Middletown water users and commuters: Repairs will be made to the City's Water Distribution System at Eisenhower Drive & Lincoln Terrace, starting Wednesday morning 8/22/2018 at 5:00 AM till approximately 7:00 AM. During this time period, attempts will be made to complete the repairs within the anticipated time frame, however an extended repair time maybe necessary (starting at 8:00 AM till approximately 1:00 PM). The roadway will be closed in the area of work, and water service interruptions are anticipated for the following areas:

  • Eisenhower Drive (from Lincoln Terrace to Coolidge Court).
  • Coolidge Court (From Eisenhower Drive to Dead End).

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact DPW at #845-343-3169.

We apologize for any inconvenience. (Continue to visit this website for updates).

Disclaimer

City of Middletown, NY published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25aOil rises on U.S. crude inventories, Iran sanctions worries
RE
03:23aJapan, China seek to restart, expand FX swap line in sign of warming ties
RE
03:21aMexico's new government wants fintech, banks to help financial inclusion
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aEUROBODALLA SHIRE COUNCIL : Free household problem waste drop-off for recycling | Surf Beach
PU
03:07aHAMPSHIRE PARK DISTRICT : New Plans for Tuscany Woods Park
PU
03:03aPaul Manafort Guilty of Eight Counts of Fraud--12th Update
DJ
03:02aCOLLIER COUNTY FL : Traffic Enforcement Spots
PU
02:57aROGER F WICKER : Wicker Supports EPA’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
2CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : American cuts 2nd U.S.-China flight on fuel cost, rivalry
3TURKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S. : TURKIYE HALK BANKASI : Business groups urge Trump, Erdogan to meet as dispute hits..
4UNILEVER (NL) : COLOR COSMETICS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, KEY GROWTH FACTORS, ONGOING TRENDS, MARKET PERSPECTIVE A..
5RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : MEDICAL ELECTRONICS 2018 MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH AND TOP KEY PLAYER GROWT..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.