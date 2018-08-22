City of Middletown NY : Water System Maintenance on 8/22/2018 (Eisenhower Drive & Lincoln Terrace)

Water System Maintenance on 8/22/2018 (Eisenhower Drive & Lincoln Terrace)
Attention City of Middletown water users and commuters: Repairs will be made to the City's Water Distribution System at Eisenhower Drive & Lincoln Terrace, starting Wednesday morning 8/22/2018 at 5:00 AM till approximately 7:00 AM. During this time period, attempts will be made to complete the repairs within the anticipated time frame, however an extended repair time maybe necessary (starting at 8:00 AM till approximately 1:00 PM). The roadway will be closed in the area of work, and water service interruptions are anticipated for the following areas:
Eisenhower Drive (from Lincoln Terrace to Coolidge Court).
Coolidge Court (From Eisenhower Drive to Dead End).
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact DPW at #845-343-3169.
We apologize for any inconvenience. (Continue to visit this website for updates).
