City of Missouri City TX : Traffic Signal at Township Lane/FM 1092 Expected to be Down for Several Days

City crews are working to repair the traffic signal at Township Lane and FM 1092 (Murphy Road) after the transformer near the roadway was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm today. The signal is estimated to be down for several days as the fix will require excavation near the signal cabinet as well as electrical repairs.

Motorists in the area will not be able to access Township Lane at all from Murphy Road until further notice; traffic control devices will be placed out to direct travelers. However, travel north and south on Murphy Road is not impacted.

