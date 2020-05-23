Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Modesto CA : Weekly Traffic Impact Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

Project:

Upgrade Traffic Signals 2013

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2020.

Impact:

Minor traffic control to shoulder closures periodically. Possible lane closures during construction moving traffic over.

  • B Street & 9th Street
  • 7th Street & G Street, H Street & I Street

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

Pelandale Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by October 2020.

Impact:

Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:

  • Pelandale Avenue from Sisk Road to Honey Creek Road

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

Tully Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2020.

Impact:

Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:

  • Tully Road from Ronald Avenue to Yale Avenue

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

Empire Sanitary Sewer Trunk

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2020.

Impact:

Construction signs will be set up to provide traffic control on:

  • Garner Road at Yosemite Boulevard
  • Yosemite Boulevard from Garner Road to A Street in Empire
  • A Street from Yosemite Boulevard to 1st Street
  • 1st Street from A Street to Church Street
  • C Street from Yosemite Boulevard to the first alley

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

State Route 132 West Freeway Expressway Phase 1 Project

Status:

For more information please visit the Project Website

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

McHenry Avenue & Stewart Road

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020.

Impact:

Minor traffic control to lane closures periodically on McHenry shifting traffic by construction. Periodic full road closure on Stewart Road at McHenry diverting traffic to an alternate route.

  • McHenry Avenue and Stewart Road

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

Storm Dry Well Install

Status:

Work is in progress.

Impact:

Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:

  • 2613 Mozart Drive
  • 2821 Mozart Drive

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer

City of Modesto, CA published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 22:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aChina state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May
RE
01:33aCITY OF STOCKBRIDGE GA : Applications are now being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority
PU
12:23aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/24Premier stresses achieving main economic, social development targets
PU
05/23CITY OF MODESTO CA : Weekly Traffic Impact Report
PU
05/23RESILIENT, INCLUSIVE AND LOW-CARBON ECONOMY AS THE GUIDING AXIS FOR THE POST-PANDEMIC ECONOMIC RECOVERY : Alicia Bárcena
PU
05/23British lawmaker says UK must defend its companies against overseas takeovers - FT
RE
05/23CPUSA COMMUNIST PARTY USA : Will COVID-19 end neoliberal economics after Trump?
PU
05/23SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, 24 May
PU
05/23SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Aaron Motsoaledi approves essential travel for South Africans who want to return to countries where they are based during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
PU
05/23MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF : CS Peter Munya addresses 100 coffee society officials in Meru
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDIGUS LTD. : MEDIGUS : Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering
2BELMONT RESOURCES INC. : BELMONT RESOURCES : Announces Annual Filings Update
3TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. : TORQUE ESPORTS : Superstar Fernando Alonso dominates Indianapolis Torque Esports/Engine..
4ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Proposed Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options
5ALPHABET INC. : Not Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group