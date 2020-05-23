City of Modesto CA : Weekly Traffic Impact Report

Project:
Upgrade Traffic Signals 2013
Status:
Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2020.
Impact:
Minor traffic control to shoulder closures periodically. Possible lane closures during construction moving traffic over.
-
B Street & 9th Street
-
7th Street & G Street, H Street & I Street
Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project:
Pelandale Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation
Status:
Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by October 2020.
Impact:
Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:
-
Pelandale Avenue from Sisk Road to Honey Creek Road
Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project:
Tully Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project
Status:
Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2020.
Impact:
Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:
-
Tully Road from Ronald Avenue to Yale Avenue
Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project:
Empire Sanitary Sewer Trunk
Status:
Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2020.
Impact:
Construction signs will be set up to provide traffic control on:
-
Garner Road at Yosemite Boulevard
-
Yosemite Boulevard from Garner Road to A Street in Empire
-
A Street from Yosemite Boulevard to 1st Street
-
1st Street from A Street to Church Street
-
C Street from Yosemite Boulevard to the first alley
Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project:
State Route 132 West Freeway Expressway Phase 1 Project
Status:
For more information please visit the Project Website
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project:
McHenry Avenue & Stewart Road
Status:
Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020.
Impact:
Minor traffic control to lane closures periodically on McHenry shifting traffic by construction. Periodic full road closure on Stewart Road at McHenry diverting traffic to an alternate route.
-
McHenry Avenue and Stewart Road
Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project:
Storm Dry Well Install
Status:
Work is in progress.
Impact:
Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:
-
2613 Mozart Drive
-
2821 Mozart Drive
Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------