City of Modesto CA : Weekly Traffic Impact Report

Project:

Upgrade Traffic Signals 2013

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2020.

Impact:

Minor traffic control to shoulder closures periodically. Possible lane closures during construction moving traffic over.

B Street & 9th Street

7th Street & G Street, H Street & I Street

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

Pelandale Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by October 2020.

Impact:

Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:

Pelandale Avenue from Sisk Road to Honey Creek Road

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

Tully Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2020.

Impact:

Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:

Tully Road from Ronald Avenue to Yale Avenue

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

Empire Sanitary Sewer Trunk

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2020.

Impact:

Construction signs will be set up to provide traffic control on:

Garner Road at Yosemite Boulevard

Yosemite Boulevard from Garner Road to A Street in Empire

A Street from Yosemite Boulevard to 1st Street

1st Street from A Street to Church Street

C Street from Yosemite Boulevard to the first alley

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

State Route 132 West Freeway Expressway Phase 1 Project

Status:

For more information please visit the Project Website

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

McHenry Avenue & Stewart Road

Status:

Work is in progress. Project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020.

Impact:

Minor traffic control to lane closures periodically on McHenry shifting traffic by construction. Periodic full road closure on Stewart Road at McHenry diverting traffic to an alternate route.

McHenry Avenue and Stewart Road

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Project:

Storm Dry Well Install

Status:

Work is in progress.

Impact:

Construction signs will be in place for floating lane closures during working hours on:

2613 Mozart Drive

2821 Mozart Drive

Motorists are advised to drive slowly with caution and use alternate routes when possible.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------