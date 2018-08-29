Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Monona WI : Barges to Collect Debris from Lake Monona

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

Beginning today, Dane County will have a barge on Lake Monona to collect floating debris. The collected debris will be dropped at the boat landings on Lake Monona, so residents who are missing pier sections or other items can check these landings for their property. Lake Monona boat landings are located in Monona at Tonyawatha Trail and Winnequah Trail and in Madison at Olbrich Park, Olin Park, and Law Park.

While Monona boat landings remain open, the Sheriff's Office recommends that boaters stay off of the lakes due to the high water and bacteria levels and the large amount of floating debris.

Disclaimer

City of Monona, WI published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 16:56:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17pENDEMOL SHINE : Brazil, Google and Band Digital announce partnership
PU
07:17pUNION COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY OREGON : Knute Buehler’s One Oregon Rural Tour
PU
07:12pEUROPEAN UNION : ECB publishes Consolidated Banking Data for end-March 2018
PU
07:10pActivist Elliott argues Disney should pay 15.01 pounds/share for Sky
RE
07:10pCurrent Builders Donates $100,000 to University of Florida Endowment to Support Student Scholarships at College of Design, Construction and Planning
SE
07:08pAmazon, Alphabet lead Wall Street rally
RE
07:07pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : SEE THIS WEEK’S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES
PU
07:06pCanada Voices Optimism on Nafta Deal
DJ
07:03pCanada's Trudeau says NAFTA deal possible by Friday
RE
07:01pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher As Traders Brace For Debt Auction
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IPASS INC. : Major US Bank Signs Deal with iPass for Global Mobile Connectivity
2U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
3COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
5LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.