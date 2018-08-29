City of Monona WI : Barges to Collect Debris from Lake Monona

Beginning today, Dane County will have a barge on Lake Monona to collect floating debris. The collected debris will be dropped at the boat landings on Lake Monona, so residents who are missing pier sections or other items can check these landings for their property. Lake Monona boat landings are located in Monona at Tonyawatha Trail and Winnequah Trail and in Madison at Olbrich Park, Olin Park, and Law Park.

While Monona boat landings remain open, the Sheriff's Office recommends that boaters stay off of the lakes due to the high water and bacteria levels and the large amount of floating debris.