City of Montgomery AL : Community dedicates mural to Montgomery-native Nat King Cole

MONTGOMERY - Community leaders today dedicated a mural honoring Montgomery-native and international music icon Nat King Cole on the eve of the late crooner's 100th birthday.

Local artists Sunny Paulk and Corey Spearman collaborated on the project made possible through a public-private partnership between the City, the Montgomery Public Art Commission, Midstate Advertising and Kyser Property Management, who offered the building at 435 Maxwell Blvd. for this installation. Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange marked the occasion by presenting a proclamation establishing Nat King Cole Day in Montgomery to Nat King Society Chairman John McGowan and Rozelia Harris, widow of the Society's founder.

'Legends like Nat King Cole are truly unforgettable, and as the birthplace of this musical icon, our community has the privilege of sharing his story, music and legacy with the world,' Mayor Strange said. 'We are grateful to the Nat King Cole Society for their vigilant efforts in sustaining Nat King Cole's history and ties to the Montgomery community and look forward to the celebrations to come.'

Titled Unforgettable, the mural is the latest in of line of art installations honoring Montgomery's history to be completed thanks to the coordination of the Montgomery Public Art Commission and City and County leaders. Others include the Marching On sculpture at Five Points, the Marching to Montgomery sculpture at the City of St. Jude, Paulk's A Mighty Walk from Selma mural at Montgomery and Lee Streets, the foot soldiers crosswalk on Dexter Avenue, The Wright Flyer on Maxwell Blvd., The Rainbow Soldier at Union Station, Daedalus at Maxwell AFB, VOTE letters and sidewalk quote art located throughout downtown. A new call for proposals for a project incorporating the Montgomery City-County Public Library system will be announced Monday.

Born March 17, 1919 in Montgomery, Nat King Cole later moved to Chicago where he would create the first radio program to be sponsored by an African American musician. He is celebrated worldwide for his enormous contributions in music and entertainment as well as his work in breaking down barriers for untold numbers of African Americans in the entertainment industry and bringing great honor to his native city and state through an unforgettable career!

