City of Montgomery Wins Global Smart 50 Award With Rubicon Global

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global, a technology company that provides waste, recycling and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, proudly announced today that the City of Montgomery, Alabama has been recognized as a Smart 50 Award Winner in recognition of its ongoing work with the company.



The Smart 50 Awards, in partnership with Smart Cities Connect, Smart Cities Connect Foundation and US Ignite, annually recognize the 50 most transformative smart city project across the world.

The Montgomery City Sanitation Department deployed Rubicon’s smart city technology last year to provide the City with real-time information on route operations, vehicle patterns, and service interruptions. Sanitation leaders are using the findings to fine-tune departmental processes, offering time-saving solutions to staff and residents alike through data and analytics. The Montgomery - Rubicon Global project was selected as a winner in the Urban Operations category, joining the likes of Denver, Colorado, Eliat, Israel, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“These awards, like those before them, are a testament to our team’s dedication to embracing technology to pave the way for new opportunities and enhance overall quality of life in Montgomery,” Mayor Todd Strange said. “Most importantly, these award-winning projects allow us to better serve our residents, ease the burden on staff resources and save taxpayer dollars. We are committed to finding even more innovative ways to build a brighter future and make Montgomery the best place to live, work and visit in our state and our region.”

For the past few years, Rubicon Global has been bringing its cutting-edge technology solution - RUBICONSmartCityTM - to cities of all sizes. The RUBICONSmartCity platform was designed and developed to leverage data analytics and real time insights to help city government leaders make smarter decisions about waste, recycling, and overall city operations, leading to improvements in sustainability and quality of life that map to an overall mission to end waste.

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in more than 30 cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, GA; Columbus, GA; Montgomery, AL; Santa Fe, NM; Spokane, WA; Tyler, TX and West Memphis, AR. The solution is also available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace.

“Every day across the globe, Rubicon is engaging in conversations with mayors, city planners, taxpayers, local businesses, and technology leaders who want to integrate technology as a way to build more sustainable and healthy communities,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Public Strategy Officer for Rubicon Global. “We are honored and thrilled for the City of Montgomery to receive global recognition for this important project with us and we are eager to continue helping the city build a more sustainable future.”

The Smart 50 Awards will be held April 1 in Denver, Colorado.

Visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/Smart50Awards/ for the list of winning cities and projects.

Cities interested in learning more about RUBICONSmartCity can visit https://www.rubiconglobal.com/home-government/ for more information.

For more information on the City of Montgomery smart city initiatives, visit www.montgomeryal.gov .

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that provides waste, recycling, and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. It develops and deploys a full suite of cloud-based solutions to help its customers and network of independent waste haulers work towards more sustainable waste and recycling practices, uncover cost savings, and improve operations through data analytics. Using its proprietary technology platform, Rubicon helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals, always with an eye towards those solutions that have long-term economic viability. The company has over 1,500,000 service locations worldwide, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon is a Certified B Corporation and was named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018. Learn more at www.RubiconGlobal.com .





