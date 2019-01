City of Mount Pearl : Recreational Facilities – Holiday Hours

Summit Centre / Reid Centre

December 23 7am - 10pm

December 24 6am - 1:30pm

December 25 & 26 CLOSED

December 27 & 28 6am - 10pm

December 29 & 30 7am -10pm

December 31 7am - 1:30pm

January 1 CLOSED

Gloria Pearson Centre

December 23 - 26 CLOSED

December 27 - 29 2pm - 10pm

December 30 - 31 CLOSED

January 1 CLOSED

Glacier Arena*

December 23 6am - 12am

December 24 6am - 1:30pm

December 25 & 26 CLOSED

December 27 - 30 6am - 11pm

December 31 6am -1:30pm

December 31 4pm - 6pm - First Night Skate, open to the public, FREE admission

January 1 CLOSED

* Please note all public skating sessions (including Adult Noon, Parent and Tot, Adult, Family Skate and Free Skate) are cancelled from Dec 24 to Jan 1 due to the MPMHA Christmas Tournament & Facility Holiday hours. From January 2nd to 4th the Adult Noon skate will take place from 12:00pm to 1:15pm and Family Skate will be from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. Regular Skating will resume on Monday January 7th.