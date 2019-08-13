City of Murphy TX : Maize Days set for 11th annual festival on Sept. 28

August 13, 2019

Maize Days set for 11th annual festival on Sept. 28

MURPHY (August 13, 2019) Excitement is building in Murphy, as well as in neighboring cities like Plano, Richardson, Wylie and points beyond as the 11th Annual Murphy Maize Days approaches, set for Saturday, Sept. 28 on the grounds of Murphy Central Park, 550 North Murphy Road.

The event, which starts at 10 a.m. and continues until the fireworks display concludes at 9:45 p.m., always draws a large crowd, some of whom are attracted by the wide array of arts and craft and handcrafted gift vendors, others by the variety of food and drink choices, still others by opportunity to gather with friends, family and neighbors, and many come to the festival to enjoy the virtually non-stop entertainment. The majority of attendees, however, enjoy a combination of all of these.

This year's entertainment lineup promises to delight every taste. The Vegas Stars will open for the featured act on the amphitheater stage that evening. The headliner is the uniquely entertaining presentation of The Rocket Man. This show, a tribute to the unabashed Elton John, is a must-see. The beloved songs, the outlandish pageantry, the unforgettable costumes, and the sheer atmospheric level of fun is enough to get everyone singing along and reliving their favorite Elton John moments.

Craft vendors can still get into the Maize Market area. A 10 ft. by 10 ft. booth is $90; a 10 ft by 20 ft. booth is $150, and a 10 ft. by 10 ft. booth for non-profit groups is $50. Interested vendors may apply at www.maizedays.com, according to Special Events Coordinator Kayla McFarland.

'We are looking for unique craft vendors who have hand made goods that they are looking to sell,' she said. 'We're also looking for volunteers to help at the event. As kids start back in school and get into their honor society groups and are looking for volunteer hours, we have a fun and exciting way to get those hours completed.'

Volunteers may also submit their applications at www.maizedays.com. Potential vendors and volunteers should carefully review the information on the website before submitting the application.

Festival sponsorships are also being accepted. 'If you are looking to get your brand out in front of thousands of people, check out the sponsorship opportunities at Murphy Maize Days,' added McFarland. 'We have a variety of sponsorship options and would love to customize a package for your business.' Interested sponsors should send an email message to murphymaizedays@murphytx.org for more information.

Among the sponsors already signed up are: Methodist Hospital Richardson; Plano Sports Authority; Murphy Road Animal Shelter; and Murphy Dental and Implant Center.