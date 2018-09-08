City of Murphy TX : Sponsors help Maize Days grow

September 7, 2018

Ten years of sponsorships helped put on Maize Days

Financial supporters thanked for helping festival grow

MURPHY (September 7, 2018) For the last nine years, Murphy's annual Maize Days festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 29 at Central Park, the City's signature gathering place, has attracted visitors from a growing number of area communities, offering rides, games, food, entertainment and arts and craft vendors.

The festival's increasing popularity is also reflected in the number of sponsoring companies, firms, organizations, and businesses, eager to get their names in front of the Maize Days crowds.

About a dozen major sponsors have already stepped forward to offer support to the tenth annual community festival. These include: Plano Sports Authority (PSA); Rusty Taco; Methodist Hospital Richardson; Murphy Road Animal Hospital; OnCor; Sinai Urgent Care; Wylie ER; Geneva Financial; Verizon; Exceptional Emergency Center (Sachse); and the Murphy Community Development Corporation.

'There's little doubt of the role sponsors play in making our festival grow to what it is today,' says Kayla McFarland, Murphy's Special Events Coordinator. 'We always appreciate their contributions, and we encourage all of our attendees to express their appreciation to our sponsors in their own way as well.'

The tenth anniversary edition of the festival promises to be among the best yet as new attractions are planned, an expanded festival footprint has been mapped, all the festival's long-cherished favorites are back, and a nationally-known headliner is scheduled to entertain.

Radio station 99.5 The Wolf will broadcast segments from the festival and award tickets and other items from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Opening act John David Kent plays on the Main Stage 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and headliner Jack Ingram plays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show.

More information on sponsorship opportunities may be obtained by sending an email to murphymaizedayz@murphytx.org.