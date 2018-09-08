Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Murphy TX : Sponsors help Maize Days grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:02am CEST

September 7, 2018

Ten years of sponsorships helped put on Maize Days

Financial supporters thanked for helping festival grow

MURPHY (September 7, 2018) For the last nine years, Murphy's annual Maize Days festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 29 at Central Park, the City's signature gathering place, has attracted visitors from a growing number of area communities, offering rides, games, food, entertainment and arts and craft vendors.

The festival's increasing popularity is also reflected in the number of sponsoring companies, firms, organizations, and businesses, eager to get their names in front of the Maize Days crowds.

About a dozen major sponsors have already stepped forward to offer support to the tenth annual community festival. These include: Plano Sports Authority (PSA); Rusty Taco; Methodist Hospital Richardson; Murphy Road Animal Hospital; OnCor; Sinai Urgent Care; Wylie ER; Geneva Financial; Verizon; Exceptional Emergency Center (Sachse); and the Murphy Community Development Corporation.

'There's little doubt of the role sponsors play in making our festival grow to what it is today,' says Kayla McFarland, Murphy's Special Events Coordinator. 'We always appreciate their contributions, and we encourage all of our attendees to express their appreciation to our sponsors in their own way as well.'

The tenth anniversary edition of the festival promises to be among the best yet as new attractions are planned, an expanded festival footprint has been mapped, all the festival's long-cherished favorites are back, and a nationally-known headliner is scheduled to entertain.

Radio station 99.5 The Wolf will broadcast segments from the festival and award tickets and other items from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Opening act John David Kent plays on the Main Stage 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and headliner Jack Ingram plays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show.

More information on sponsorship opportunities may be obtained by sending an email to murphymaizedayz@murphytx.org.

Disclaimer

City of Murphy, TX published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aONTARIO MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CH : Statement from the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks
PU
12:21aFuelling independence? Scotland's oil hub embraces green energy
RE
12:18aTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
12:12aDAVID YOUNG : Young, Peterson lead fight to reallocate RFS obligations exempted by EPA waivers
PU
12:12aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Responds to Trump Tariff Threat
PU
12:08aTesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
RE
12:08aELON MUSK : U.S. Air Force
RE
12:07aJACKY ROSEN : Rosen leads letter urging doe secretary to stop plans to send weapons-grade plutonium to nevada
PU
12:02aCITY OF MURPHY TX : Sponsors help Maize Days grow
PU
12:02aNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : September 3-9
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
2APPLE : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “LIONHEART”
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDANEWS ANNOUNCES: 3 Ways to Become a Data-Driven Quality Team Webinar, Sponsored by Spart..
5Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021| IPA Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.