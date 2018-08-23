Log in
City of Muscatine IA : 2018 Asphalt Alley Program set to begin on Monday

08/23/2018 | 04:42am CEST

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Up to nine sections of alleys in Muscatine will be repaved with an asphalt overlay as part of the City of Muscatine Roadway Maintenance Division program approved by the Muscatine City Council on Aug. 16.

Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction of Andalusia, Ill., was awarded the $123,010.00 contract.

The sections were identified using the same matrix previously developed by the Roadway Maintenance Division. The schedule for paving will be determined at a pre-construction meeting on Friday with Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction anticipating starting work on Monday (Aug. 27), weather permitting.

The list of alleys to be repaved has not been finalized but will include most of the sections listed below but not all.

2018 ASPHALT ALLEY PROGRAM

LIST OF PROPOSED ALLEYS

Street

From:

To:

Length (Feet)

Width (Feet)

Oak & Spring

E. 7th Street

E. 8th Street

475

13

Oak & Spring

E. 10th Street

E. 9th Street

341

11

Orange & Oak

E. 7th Street

E. 8th Street

750

11

11th & Colver

Isett

Oak

520

15

Alley at Brooks Avenue

Lombard to Brook

Alley to 110

690

15

E. 9th Street Alley

Lombard

Washington

325

17

Pine & Chestnut

W. 7th

W. 8th

480

13

Spring & Poplar

E. 8th

E. 9th

395

13

Iowa & Sycamore

E. 9th

E. 10th

375

11

Disclaimer

City of Muscatine, IA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:41:03 UTC
