City of Muscatine IA : 2018 Asphalt Alley Program set to begin on Monday

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Up to nine sections of alleys in Muscatine will be repaved with an asphalt overlay as part of the City of Muscatine Roadway Maintenance Division program approved by the Muscatine City Council on Aug. 16.

Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction of Andalusia, Ill., was awarded the $123,010.00 contract.

The sections were identified using the same matrix previously developed by the Roadway Maintenance Division. The schedule for paving will be determined at a pre-construction meeting on Friday with Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction anticipating starting work on Monday (Aug. 27), weather permitting.

The list of alleys to be repaved has not been finalized but will include most of the sections listed below but not all.

2018 ASPHALT ALLEY PROGRAM

LIST OF PROPOSED ALLEYS