City of Nashville TN : Police - Media Releases 3/15/2019 MNPD Continues to Plan for the 2019 NFL Draft Coming to Downtown Nashville Next Month; Road Closures Start on April 5th

3/15/2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The 2019 NFL Draft, the largest public special event ever held in Nashville, is anticipated to draw well in excess of 100,000 persons to the downtown area during the first day alone on Thursday, April 25th. The draft formally begins that evening, and will continue through Saturday, April 27th. The main large stage from which draft picks will be announced is to be constructed by the NFL at Riverfront Park and will face Broadway.

Some 400 Metro police officers per day, most in uniform, others in plainclothes, will be stationed in the downtown area staffing security and traffic assignments during the draft. Officers and members of the MNPD's professional support team will staff road closures for the 20th Annual St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon when thousands of runners will take to Nashville's streets on Saturday morning, April 27th.

Downtown road closures in anticipation of the NFL Draft will begin on Friday, April 5th, when 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Streets, and Broadway from 1st to 2nd Avenues, will close to allow for stage construction.

On Friday, April 19th, Broadway from 5th to 6th Avenues will close at 11 p.m. for construction of an arch. Broadway from 5th to 6th Avenues will reopen on Monday, April 22nd, although traffic on Broadway from 2nd to 5th Avenues will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning on April 22nd.

Full closures for the NFL Draft will take effect at midnight on April 24th and involve the following:

Broadway will be closed from 1st to 5th Avenues, as will 1st thru 5th Avenues between Commerce and Demonbreun Streets (4th Avenue will reopen each morning April 24th, 25th, & 26th for rush hour traffic and will reclose by 10 a.m. on those days).

During draft days, 2nd Avenue South will be setup as a two-way street from Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Boulevard; the westbound lanes of Commerce Street will be setup as a two-way street between 4th and 2nd Avenues; 4th Avenue North (after morning rush hours) will be setup as a two-way street between Commerce Street and Broadway; and 5th Avenue North will be setup as a two-way street between Commerce and Demonbreun Streets.

Drop-off and pick-up locations for citizens, taxis and ride share drivers will be:

*Broadway eastbound between 6th & 8th Avenues

*Broadway westbound between 7th & 8th Avenues

*7th Avenue curb lanes next to Hume Fogg High School & the Masons Lodge

*South 1st Street from Nissan Stadium's Lot T to PSC Metals

*Korean Veterans Boulevard parking cutouts

The MNPD and its law enforcement partners will participate in a news conference with NFL Draft and marathon safety information in mid-April.

