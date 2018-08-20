City of Olympia WA : Chip Sealing Project Continues on City Streets

Chip Sealing Project Continues on Division Street and Boulevard Road

The City's contractor has completed chip sealing on Division Street and Boulevard Road. On Monday, August 20, crews will fog seal both streets. Fog sealing is the next step in the chip seal process and helps to protect the newly sealed surface.

Expect lane restrictions and traffic delays during this process. Flaggers will direct motorists, pedestrians and cyclists through construction areas. Access to driveways may be temporarily disrupted during the fog sealing process.