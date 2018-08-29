Log in
City of Olympia WA : Fog Sealing Scheduled on Lilly Road

08/29/2018 | 01:02am CEST

On Wednesday, August 29, the City's contractor will be fog sealing Lilly Road from Pacific Avenue to Providence Lane (St. Peter Hospital). Fog sealing is the next step in the chip seal process and helps to protect the newly sealed surface. Work will take place during the day, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Expect lane restrictions and traffic delays and consider an alternate route. Flaggers will direct motorists, pedestrians and cyclists through construction areas. Access to driveways may be temporarily disrupted during the chip seal process.


Disclaimer

City of Olympia, WA published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 23:01:04 UTC
