City of Olympia WA : Saturday Drop Off Site Open for the Season

Olympia Residents: Saturday Drop-off Site Opens for the Season

The City of Olympia's Saturday Drop-Off Site opens for the season on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The site is located at 1000 10th Avenue SE. The site is open every Saturday through November 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. We accept scrap metal, yard debris and traditional recyclables at the site. The site is open on holiday weekends.

Yard Debris and Waste - Cost

Olympia residents may bring grass, garden clippings, prunings, brambles, brush, and branches. Wood is also acceptable as long as it is untreated and unpainted (nails are okay). Rates are assessed on load size and type of material, pay by cash or check only. Customers are required to unload their own vehicles, so bring only what you can physically handle.

Recycle Non-Appliance and Clean Scrap Metal - FREE

Do you have any metal waste, such as tools, fencing, fenders, wheels, posts, tanks, wire, or outdoor furniture? Bring them to Olympia's Saturday Drop-off Site, where we accept clean, non-appliance scrap metal. There is no fee for scrap metal disposal. Please note the following:

All plastic must be removed.

No fluids or gasses of any kind. For safety reasons, an attendant will check that all units containing oil, hydraulics or transmission fluids, gasoline, other fuels or gasses, etc., have been properly drained or otherwise cleaned. See the web site listed below for more information.

Sorry, no paint cans or batteries.

No refrigerators, microwaves, television sets, washing machines or other appliances.

Traditional Recyclables - FREE

Do you have extra recycling from a get together, a recent move, or simply more than your cart can hold? Olympia garbage customers can now bring their extra recyclables at no charge to the Saturday Drop-off Site: