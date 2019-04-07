City of Ottawa : Meet the newest heroes from OC Transpo

Every day, OC Transpo employees act as the eyes and ears of the community, watching out for anyone in trouble, or anyone causing trouble. It's all part of the Transecure program, a community watch program on wheels that also recognizes one story of exemplary action each month. Here are the 13 OC Transpo employees who were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to keep our community safe in 2018.

January - During the early afternoon of January 16, Operator Frank was completing Route 7 on Rideau Street when he noticed a man in distress. The man appeared to be crawling across Rideau Street and urgently needed help. Operator Frank immediately pulled over and proceeded to help the man get safely onboard his bus. Frank then called the Transit Operations Control Centre for support. Paramedics arrived shortly after and provided the medical assistance the man required.

February - On February 19, Bus Operator Bruce had finished his Route 11 shift and was standing at the traffic signal outside of the Rideau Centre, waiting to cross the MacKenzie King Bridge. A teenage girl bumped into Bruce's shoulder on her way by and stepped in front of oncoming traffic. A bus and a car had to break suddenly to avoid coming into contact with the young girl. Bruce felt something was wrong, so he kept a close eye on her as he crossed the bridge. Just then, the girl began to climb onto the edge of the bridge. Bruce ran towards her and yelled to get the attention of onlookers. As the girl was about to jump, Bruce was able to grip her arm to prevent her from jumping. The girl yelled that she wanted to die. Bus Operator Sharon was also on location at the time and witnessed everything. Together, Sharon and Bruce lifted the girl back over the railing to safety. Bruce then asked a bystander to call 9-1-1.

March - On the morning of March 9, just after Bus Operator Larry had dropped passengers off at his first stop on Route 87, he noticed a man collapse on the ground near the former Sears building. After safely securing his bus, Larry immediately ran over to see if the man was okay and quickly noticed he was turning blue. Knowing how grave the situation was, Larry ran back to his bus and called the Transit Operations Control Centre, who then contacted paramedics. After hanging up the phone, Larry ran back to the man and checked for a pulse, but was not able to find one. As Larry was preparing to start CPR, a fire truck arrived on-site and a firefighter ran up to help. Soon after, paramedics arrived and took over the situation.

April - On April 26 just after noon, Operator Jatinder was completing Route 91 near the University of Ottawa when he noticed a customer having a seizure on his bus. He immediately secured his vehicle and calmly went to help the customer. Once the customer was safe, Operator Jatinder notified the Transit Operations Control Centre of the incident. The Control Centre quickly dispatched Transit Law and a Transit Supervisor and notified paramedics. When paramedics arrived on the scene, the customer was conscious and was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

May - On May 10, Bus Operator Allan was driving Route 62 in the west end of the city when he noticed a 12-year-old boy travelling alone on his bus. The boy appeared lost and disoriented. Concerned for the child's safety, Operator Allan reported this to the Transit Operations Control Centre. A Transit Supervisor and Transit Special Constables were dispatched and met the bus at Bayshore Station. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the boy had been reported 'missing' to the Ottawa Police Service earlier that afternoon. Police arrived soon after to take custody of the boy and were able to reunite him with his family.

June - In the early hours of June 5, Bus Operator Mandy was completing Route 18 at St-Laurent Station when a male customer approached her bus looking for help. He advised her that a male customer was harassing him on the platform. Mandy immediately invited the man who was being harassed onto her bus and called the Transit Operations Control Centre for assistance. Special Constables were quickly dispatched to the scene and were able to conduct their investigation and deal with the suspect.

July - Bus Operator Kyle was completing Route 82 late at night on July 21, when he observed a female passenger board his bus. Kyle noticed the passenger appeared to be heavily intoxicated and had a young child with her. Operator Kyle immediately contacted the Transit Operations Control Centre. Soon after, Special Constables and Ottawa Police met Kyle on route to ensure the child and the female passenger's safety. The female passenger was taken to hospital for assessment.

August - On the morning of August 24, Bus Operator Kenneth was at Lees Station waiting to start his next trip, when two men approached his bus seeking help. One of the men asked Kenneth to call 9-1-1 for the other man, who he had found confused and wading into the Rideau River. Kenneth's bus was the closest point to the nearby river where the men could seek assistance. Both men boarded the bus for shelter, as Kenneth called the Transit Operations Control Centre for assistance. Paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital for assessment and care.

September - On the morning of September 10, during Para Transpo Operator Jean-Marc's shift, he noticed a man on the sidewalk appearing to have a seizure. Jean-Marc immediately pulled over and called the Transit Operations Control Centre to contact 9-1-1. Jean-Marc administered First Aid to the man until the paramedics arrived to provide care. Para Transpo Operator Jean-Marc's keen sense of observation and immediate actions enabled him to help keep the man safe until the paramedics arrived.

October - On the afternoon of October 15, bus operator Franco was driving through Elmvale Station on Route 40 St-Laurent when he noticed a young boy standing alone in the road. With the help of a passenger, Franco brought the boy onto the bus for safety. It was clear the child was alone, so Franco called the Transit Operations Control Centre who dispatched Transit Special Constables Unit and Ottawa Police Service. Ottawa Police had received a Missing Person's Report for child with a similar description. Once on site, they took over care of the child and returned him to his nearby home, much to the relief of his parents.

November - On the afternoon of November 15, Bus Mechanic Kenton was on the road testing a bus near Terminal Station when he saw a woman and two small children on the side of the road, near a parked car. Kenton stopped and asked her if she needed help. The woman had been in the cold with her children for 30 minutes while her boyfriend had gone to get antifreeze for their stalled car. Kenton brought the mother and her children onto the bus to keep them warm while they waited. When her boyfriend returned, Kenton helped him get the car started and saw them on their way.

December - On December 18, at approximately 4 pm, on-duty Para Transpo Operator Grant was in the parking lot at Carlingwood Shopping Centre when he saw a woman, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, hurt and in distress on the ground. As he began to approach, Grant realized the women was being dragged by her hair by a man. Grant notified Transit Operations Communications Centre of the attack. The man fled by car, and Grant immediately approached the woman to see if she needed help. Grant helped the woman onto his bus and was able to provide safety and shelter to her and two witnesses until a Transit Supervisor and Ottawa Police arrived.