City of Palmerston Selects Telensa to Deliver Smart Street Lighting for 5,000 LEDs

Telensa,
a leader in connected street lighting and smart city data applications,
today announced that it has been selected by the City of Palmerston,
Australia, to deploy the PLANet intelligent street lighting system as
part of an LED streetlight upgrade project. The city will replace 5,000
streetlights with wirelessly connected LEDs, controlled by Telensa’s
central management system (CMS) hosted in Australia by Amazon Web
Services. This project follows a Northern Territory Government
initiative to transfer the control of public light back to councils, who
are now contracting in the private sector for LED and smart controls
upgrades. The deployment of the new system will start immediately.
Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end intelligent street lighting system,
consisting of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated
wireless network owned by the city, and a central management
application. The system pays for itself in reduced energy and
maintenance costs, improves quality of service through automatic fault
reporting, and turns streetlight poles into hubs for smart city sensors.
With more than 1.7 million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the
world’s most popular connected streetlight system.
“This project is another example of this Council’s leadership in
adopting intelligent infrastructure to deliver a safer, smarter, and
more efficient environment for our community,” said City of Palmerston
Mayor, Athina Pascoe-Bell.
“Telensa’s smart technology will improve our street lighting service,
save money and provide a platform for future smart city innovations,”
she added.
“Smart street lighting is having a transformative effect on the way
towns and cities around the world view lighting, increasing efficiency,
bringing savings and dynamic control,” said Will Gibson, Founder and
Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. “Going forward this system can also
act as a platform for further applications, and we are delighted to be
working with Palmerston to lay the foundations for a smart city future
in the Northern Territory.”
About Telensa
Telensa makes wireless smart city
applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter
and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet
is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a
footprint of 1.7 million lights. Building on the compelling business
case for its smart street lighting, the company provides cities and
utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor
applications. Working with Microsoft and Qualcomm in the Urban
Data Project, Telensa is helping cities to build future-proof
operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency. Telensa
is based in Cambridge in the UK, with regional operations in the USA and
Australia.
