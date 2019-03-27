City of Palmerston Selects Telensa to Deliver Smart Street Lighting for 5,000 LEDs

Control solution wirelessly connects and manages LED streetlights and offers low-cost smart city platform

Telensa, a leader in connected street lighting and smart city data applications, today announced that it has been selected by the City of Palmerston, Australia, to deploy the PLANet intelligent street lighting system as part of an LED streetlight upgrade project. The city will replace 5,000 streetlights with wirelessly connected LEDs, controlled by Telensa’s central management system (CMS) hosted in Australia by Amazon Web Services. This project follows a Northern Territory Government initiative to transfer the control of public light back to councils, who are now contracting in the private sector for LED and smart controls upgrades. The deployment of the new system will start immediately.

A Telensa Telecell (Photo: Business Wire)

Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end intelligent street lighting system, consisting of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated wireless network owned by the city, and a central management application. The system pays for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs, improves quality of service through automatic fault reporting, and turns streetlight poles into hubs for smart city sensors. With more than 1.7 million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the world’s most popular connected streetlight system.

“This project is another example of this Council’s leadership in adopting intelligent infrastructure to deliver a safer, smarter, and more efficient environment for our community,” said City of Palmerston Mayor, Athina Pascoe-Bell.

“Telensa’s smart technology will improve our street lighting service, save money and provide a platform for future smart city innovations,” she added.

“Smart street lighting is having a transformative effect on the way towns and cities around the world view lighting, increasing efficiency, bringing savings and dynamic control,” said Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. “Going forward this system can also act as a platform for further applications, and we are delighted to be working with Palmerston to lay the foundations for a smart city future in the Northern Territory.”

About Telensa

Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.7 million lights. Building on the compelling business case for its smart street lighting, the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications. Working with Microsoft and Qualcomm in the Urban Data Project, Telensa is helping cities to build future-proof operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency. Telensa is based in Cambridge in the UK, with regional operations in the USA and Australia.

