City of Palo Alto CA : Refuse Rates

08/20/2018


Our refuse rates don't just pay for garbage, they pay for much more.

They pay for the collection, processing and disposal of garbage (black cart), recycling (blue cart), and compost (green cart); street sweeping; household hazardous waste; annual clean-up day program; maintenance, monitoring and reporting for the closed Palo Alto Landfill; and zero waste programs.

Cart Size

Current Rates

20 gallon

$27.81

32 gallon

$50.07

64 gallon

$100.15

96 gallon

$150.22

Current Residential Rate Schedule (R-1)

Current Commercial Rate Schedule (R-C)

Disclaimer

City of Palo Alto, CA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 19:11:02 UTC
