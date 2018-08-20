City of Palo Alto CA : Refuse Rates

Our refuse rates don't just pay for garbage, they pay for much more.

They pay for the collection, processing and disposal of garbage (black cart), recycling (blue cart), and compost (green cart); street sweeping; household hazardous waste; annual clean-up day program; maintenance, monitoring and reporting for the closed Palo Alto Landfill; and zero waste programs.

Cart Size Current Rates 20 gallon $27.81 32 gallon $50.07 64 gallon $100.15 96 gallon $150.22

Current Residential Rate Schedule (R-1)

Current Commercial Rate Schedule (R-C)

Return to top of page