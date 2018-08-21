Log in
City of Palo Alto CA : The City is recruiting for the the Architectural Review Board, the Parks & Recreation Commission, and the Planning & Transportation Commission (News)

08/21/2018 | 06:27am CEST

The City Clerk's Office continuously accepts applications for Boards and Commissions.

Currently Recruiting, Application Deadline:October 17, 2018Spring Recruitment, all applicable terms will end on May 31.Fall Recruitment, all applicable terms will end on December 15.

Upon resignation of a commissioner in the middle of a term, City Council would determine whether to hold a special recruitment to fill the vacancy or wait until the next scheduled recruitment. These will be considered by the City Council on a case by case basis.

In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, Government Code Section 54970, the following appointment list is posted on an annual basis by December 31. It shows all scheduled vacancies on City Boards and Commissions scheduled for the following year Maddy Act.

Disclaimer

City of Palo Alto, CA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 04:26:04 UTC
