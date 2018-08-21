City of Palo Alto CA : The City is recruiting for the the Architectural Review Board, the Parks & Recreation Commission, and the Planning & Transportation Commission (News)

The City Clerk's Office continuously accepts applications for Boards and Commissions.
Currently Recruiting, Application Deadline:October 17, 2018Spring Recruitment, all applicable terms will end on May 31.Fall Recruitment, all applicable terms will end on December 15.
Sign up for recruitment and vacancy notifications via the following LINK.
Upon resignation of a commissioner in the middle of a term, City Council would determine whether to hold a special recruitment to fill the vacancy or wait until the next scheduled recruitment. These will be considered by the City Council on a case by case basis.
In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, Government Code Section 54970, the following appointment list is posted on an annual basis by December 31. It shows all scheduled vacancies on City Boards and Commissions scheduled for the following year Maddy Act.
